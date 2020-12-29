Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira Snapped At Mumbai Airport As They Leave For Goa 

Actors Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira were seen today at the Mumbai Airport as they departed for a vacation. The couple has travelled to Goa and Rao's outfit clearly conveyed her holiday mood. Scroll down to take a look at pictures of the two.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira leave for Goa

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira flew to Goa today morning on December 29, 2020. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport before taking off the party capital for a holiday and New Year celebrations. Rochelle's outfit conveyed that the actor was ready for a vacation as she wore a flowy gown with lemons printed on it. Keith sported a simple look of white t-shirt under a salmon pink shirt with jeans and black shoes. Take a look at the pictures here.

(Image Courtesy: PR Handouts)

Rochelle has also uploaded a series of Instagram stories with her friends and Keith. The first video that she shared had her friends and she showed around the restaurant they were at. Another video was of her and then she moved the camera to Sequeira who was still working on the vacation. Take a look.

Rochelle Rao on the work front

Rochelle Rao was last seen in the show Nach Baliye with Keith last year in 2019. However, the couple was the first to be eliminated from the dance reality show. Earlier, from 2016 till 2020, the actor was also seen portraying the characters Lottery and Chingari in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Back in 2015, Rochelle was seen as a contestant and then the third runner up in Bigg Boss Season 9. Keith was also a contestant on the season 9 and stood at the fourth runner up position. Prior to this Keith was seen playing antagonist Karan Oberoi in the show Udaan in 2018. In the same year, he was also seen in the show Dil Hi Toh Hai as Vivek.

