Rohit Shetty Replaced By Farah Khan For Initial Episodes Of 'KKK - Made In India'? Read

Rohit Shetty and his team recently wrapped up the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Reportedly, the makers of the show wanted to start work on an extended special edition of the stunt-based reality show immediately. However, according to several media reports, the show’s host Rohit Shetty would not be available to shoot its first two episodes.

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty is working on an upcoming project and will not be available for shoots of the special series. Reportedly, the show makers have planned to shoot the special series in Mumbai and would be inviting former contestants to compete and perform tasks. According to media portals, Rohit Shetty had to start working on his new projects and would be on a recce in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie.

A media portal reported that for this reason, the show makers contacted Farah Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan to host the special edition of the stunt reality show. Farah Khan showed interest in hosting the show and the special show has been called Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India. Farah Khan would do the curtain-raiser for the stunt reality show and shall host for two episodes.

A source of a media portal shared that Rohit Shetty will be able to join back for the third episode onwards. The media portal also reported that the show makers worked out the schedule in such a way that Rohit Shetty will be away only for two episodes. A media portal reported that the show will be shot entirely in Mumbai.

On another note, a portal reported that the special edition would be featuring comedian Gaurav Dubey. He would be seen in a special avatar and not as a contestant. The comedian shall be performing gags on the reality show and it would a first in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Gaurav told a media portal that he would be seen in different avatars on the show. He further told the portal that he is excited to appear on the show and has already written a few gags for the show. He also told the portal that creative discussions were still going on regarding his characters and would soon be finalised.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants

Reportedly, the show’s crew will also be from India only. Moreover, the show will be shot in Mumbai. The special edition of the show will feature contestants from previous seasons, which might include Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali.

