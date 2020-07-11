CP Mumbai Police Thanks Rohit Shetty For Helping Front Line Workers In Khaki

The Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Shri Param Bir Singh, recently tweeted about the contributions made by director Rohit Shetty in helping the people in uniform. He wrote about how the Bollywood star has been providing the police officers in Mumbai with accommodation facility in such unprecedented times. Rohit Shetty is also being hailed by the netizens for helping the frontline workers during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Police thanks Rohit Shetty

In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a number of people in Bollywood are trying their best to help the COVID-19 warriors. After Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar, director Rohit Shetty is winning the internet through his helpful gesture. The Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Shri Param Bir Singh recently took to Twitter to thank director Rohit Shetty for helping the people who have been busy serving the citizens.

In the tweet made by the respected official, he has thanked Rohit Shetty for being a source of constant support for the men and women in Khaki, ever since the COVID 19 pandemic started in the country. He went on to specify the generous contribution as he mentioned that Rohit Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for the police officers who have been doing their duty on the streets of Mumbai. The tweet is being shared by a number of people who find the gesture extremely helpful and kind. They can be seen thanking the director while also appreciating him for his contributions. Have a look at the tweet put up by the Commissioner of Police here.

We thank Mr #RohitShetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the #COVID19 pandemic.



Mr. Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 11, 2020

Read With Ankush Chaudhari As Gopal, Here Is A Look At Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' Cast In Marathi

Also read Bharti Singh Announces Khatron Ke Khiladi Comeback In Post With 'stunt Hero' Rohit Shetty

Previously, Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar had been in the news for their selfless contributions to the society in such uncertain times. Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers get home while lockdown rules laid by the government are maintained. He also arranged a toll-free number where people stranded across the country could call up for help and the actor would send them home with permission. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was appreciated for the financial support that he lent to the people during the pandemic.

Read Rohit Shetty Highlighting Sara's 'struggle' Surfaces Amid Nepotism Row, Netizens Disagree

Also read Rohit Shetty Eager To Start Working On His Next Project 'Golmaal 5'? Read Details Here

Image courtesy: CP Mumbai Police and Rohit Shetty Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.