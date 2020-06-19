Kalki Koechlin Shares Parenting Advice While Daughter Sappho Looks Curious To Learn

Kalki Koechlin recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her boyfriend and baby Sappho. She has given a message through the adorable picture which is to start teaching and educating the children at a tender age. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers since they are loving the father-daughter bond showcased through the picture.

Kalki Koechlin has been starting it a young age

Kalki Koechlin has been keeping her followers updated through various pictures and videos on social media. The actor recently shared an adorable picture where her baby girl, Sappho was being taught by her father through a toddler’s book. Guy Hershberg, Kalki Koechlin’s boyfriend, can be seen teaching the little girl through a quiet book. The duo can be seen lying on a bed while Sappho looks curious about what is being presented to her.

A quiet book is typically a piece of learning material, solely made out of fabric, which is used to teach toddlers new skills and practices. In the caption for the picture, Kalki Koechlin has written that the reading process for the kids must start at a young age. A number of people have showered their blessings and affection for the baby in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the picture from Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram here.

Kalki Koechlin had previously uploaded adorable pictures with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg where they could be seen going candid and natural. In a segment, which she called ‘Love in the time of corona’, the two love birds could be seen taking mirror selfies while showing off the affection that they have for each other. In the series of pictures, they were also seen goofily acting like they were about to eat each other up.

In one of the pictures, Guy Hershberg was seen lovingly pecking Kalki’s cheeks while she smiled brightly for the camera. The pictures have received a lot of love from the fans as seen in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the pictures posted on Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

