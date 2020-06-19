Sushant Singh Rajput Was To Star In Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's Film 'Sarpakal'?

The Hindi film industry lost one of the best actors, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebs and fans mourned the loss of the great actor. It has been five days since the actor's death and a lot of those who are closely related to Sushant are making revelations about what they think could have been the reason for Sushant taking such action. Read here to know what his close friend Kamal Jain had to say.

Kamal Jain on Sushant's future in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kamal Jain expressed how Sushant was in his own league and over the years had set benchmarks that other actors will not be able to break so easily. He then revealed that the Chhichhore actor had more than three films under his belt that we're going to start shooting as soon as the lockdown would have been lifted. He added that Sushant was going to be seen in Rumy Jafry movie. Kamal also expressed how he and Sushant had discussed making a big movie and were going to discuss more after the lockdown was relaxed.

Kamal Jain then added that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to be seen in Resul Pookutty's film. Yes, the same Resul Pookutty who had won an Oscar for best sound mixing for his film Slumdog Millionaire. Kamal then mentioned that Resul was working on directing a Hindi film titled Sarpakal. Furthermore, this film was written by Rang De Basanti writer Kamlesh Pandey. Kamal also expressed how Sushant was going to start the shooting of Sarpakal after he would have finished working on the Rumy Jafry movie where he was going to be seen with Rhea Chakraborty.

The producer also revealed that Shushant had three to four movies, one of which was Vashu Bhagnani’s film which was going to be directed by Rumy Jafry sand was to start shooting in April of 2020. He then added that Kedarnath actor was then going to work with Resul and move to one more film which was made by Sanjay Puran Singh.

