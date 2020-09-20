On Roshni Walia’s Birthday, Here's List Of Popular Indian TV Shows Of The Actor

Roshni Walia, born on September 20, 2001, is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She is the daughter of the very well-known Indian television actor, Sweetie Walia. Roshni Walia began her career as a child artist and then appeared in many advertisements.

Having spent a very long time in the acting industry, Roshni Walia has successfully created a huge name and fan-base for herself and has even played the lead characters in many Indian daily soaps. Today, as actor Roshni Walia turns a year older, here we list down Roshni Walia’s TV shows that catapulted her to popularity.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Hit Film 'Okkadu' Was Remade In Hindi With THIS Superstar

Popular Roshni Walia’s TV shows

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki is an Indian television daily soap that premiered on December 19, 2011, and aired on the channel Life OK. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Lakshmi Agnihotri, played by Shraddha Arya, and her struggles to make a living for herself after her mother dies and she is left alone. The show cast Roshni Walia as the character of Jiyana Agnihotri in the series that went off-air on October 21, 2012.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Get Married

Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap

Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap is an Indian historical fiction television daily soap that premiered on May 27, 2013, and aired on the channel Sony Entertainment Television. The series cast Roshni Walia and Faizal Khan playing the lead characters in the first season of the young Maharani Ajabde Punwar and Maharana Pratap, respectively. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Maharana Pratap, who is a sixteenth-century Hindu Rajput ruler of Mewar kingdom, that is a small region in north-western India in the present-day state of Rajasthan. The show went off-air on December 10, 2015.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 14, 2020: Preeta Is All Praises For Karan

Yeh Vaada Raha

Yeh Vaada Raha is an Indian television daily soap that premiered on September 21, 2015, and aired on the channel Zee TV. The show is a spinoff of the television series Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. The plot of the series revolves around the love story of Survi and Kartik that started from their childhood. The show cast Roshni Walia as the lead character of young Survi in the series that went off-air on January 20, 2017.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Ridhhima Fights Death

Tara from Satara

Tara from Satara is an Indian television daily soap that premiered on August 19, 2019, and aired on the channel Sony Entertainment Television. The series cast Roshni Walia as the lead character of Tara Mane. The plot of the series revolves around the story of two sisters who love to dance but in different forms. The actor even won the Lions Gold Awards 2020 for Favourite Actress Critics for the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.