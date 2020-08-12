Nach Baliye 10: Rubina Dilaik Addresses Rumours Of Participating With Hubby Abhinav Shukla

The popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye which features some celebrity couples is soon gearing up for a new season. Rumor mills were rife with the news that TV actor Rubina Dilaik will be participating in the show along with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. Rubina has finally addressed the rumors of her participating in the show along with Abhinav.

Rubina Dilaik on participating in Nach Baliye 10

In interaction with an entertainment portal, Rubina revealed that neither she nor Abhinav has been approached to participate in the show till now. The Shakti Astitva Ek Ekhsaas Ki actor rubbished all the rumors stating that they have not received any request from the makers of the show to participate in the upcoming season. This may upset the fans of the couple who wished to see them shaking a leg on the show.

Rubina Dilaik on her pregnancy rumors

Meanwhile, Rubina has been spending some quality time during this ongoing lockdown phase with her husband Abhinav and her family in Himachal Pradesh. The Choti Bahu actor also takes to her social media to share some fun glimpses of her lockdown routine with her fans. The actor recently shared an entire episode of her getting a haircut by her husband along with embarking on a fun road trip with him.

Rubina had also recently addressed the rumors surrounding her pregnancy. Speaking to a leading daily, the Saas Bina Sasural actor quashed all the rumors and revealed it is a rumor and that she and her husband, Abhinav are not thinking about embracing parenthood yet. Dilaik also added that they would surely think of it in the future.

The actor also 'thanked' the people who congratulated the couple. She further said that if there is any good news, she and Abhinav would surely be sharing it with fans, just like they have shared their ups and downs in their life in the past. Talking about how she feels rejuvenated in the hills in Himachal Pradesh, the Ishq Main Marjaawan actor told the daily that since the lockdown began, she wanted to spend it with her dear ones under the open sky. She also added that Abhinav and she were thinking about going to Himachal for the last two-and-a-half months.

