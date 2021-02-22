Rubina Dilaik's Net Worth Is Sure To Stun Fans Of The 'Shakti' Actor; Take A Look

Rubina Dilaik is a popular television actor. She has received praises for her performances as Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shows. Know Rubina Dilaika’s net worth and more information about the star.

Rubina Dilaik’s net worth

Rubina Dilaik has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. As of today, February 22, 2021, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million dollars, as per networthexposed.com. While converting it to Indian rupees, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is over ₹14 crore.

Rubina Dilaik’s Income

As per an article on woodgram.com, there are several sources for Rubina Dilaik’s income, like many other stars. Her primary one being her work in the television industry. Rubina Dilaik’s income also comes from advertisements and promotions. Being a popular actor, Rubina Dilaik’s fees for one ad is reportedly around ₹35 to ₹45 lakhs. Rubina Dilak’s net worth has been recently boosted with the prize money that came with being Bigg Boss 14 winner. It added ₹36 lakhs to her name and a trophy.

Rubina Dilaik's Shakti and other shows

Rubina Dilaik made her debut in 2008 with the drama series Chotti Bahu as Radhika opposite Avinash Sachdev as Dev. The show ran for two years till 2010, and a second season was premiered from 2011 to 2012. She reprised the character in guest appearances on several other shows. Rubina was a contestant in the dance class show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan.

The actor portrayed Simran / Smiley Gill in Saas Bina Sasural and Divya Jakhtia in Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed. She essayed Goddess Sita in Devon Ke De….Mahadev in 2013-14 and also worked in Jeannie Aur Juju in the same years. Rubina Dilaik again rose to fame with her performance in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaasi Ki as Soumya Singh. It is a social drama series that aired in May 2016 and concluded in 2020. Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti earned praises from the viewers.

Promo Image Source: ashukla09 And nitintankphotography Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

