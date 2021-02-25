Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin A 'beautiful Lady' During Her #AskRubi Twitter Session

Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying the spotlight after coming out as a winner of a famous reality TV show. She recently held a fun session on social media in order to interact with all her fans who supported her throughout the show. She managed to answer lots of questions asked by her fans and followers on Twitter and when one of her fans asked her about her co-contestant on the show, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina had something really sweet to say about her. Have a look.

Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin 'a beautiful lady'

TV actor, Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Twitter handle and held a Q & A session with all her fans during which she answered fun and quirky questions posted by her fans under the hashtag #AskRubi. During the #AskRubi session on Twitter, one of Rubina Dilaik’s fans asked her to state one line for one of her co-contestants on the show, Jasmin Bhasin, and even urged her to guess as to what nickname the fans gave to Jasmin. Rubina then responded to this question stating how Jasmin Bhasin was a beautiful lady.

The fans took to Rubina Dilaik’s Twitter and reacted to her answer about Jasmin Bhasin and stated how she had a big heart and tagged Jasmin Bhasin to ask her to learn something from Rubina. Some of the fans even praised Jasmin Bhasin and thanked Rubina for the appreciation and her kind words. As Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were seen fighting with each other quite a lot, the fans urged everyone to stop the negativity while others began bashing Jasmin Bhasin. Some of the fans even added how they were proud of Rubina as despite Jasmin bad-mouthing her in public, she took the high road and became an inspiration for all. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Twitter post and see how the fans’ reacted when she called Jasmin Bhasin, a beautiful lady.

@jasminbhasin learn something from Rubina! See how big heart she has! Hope that your feelings will be changed towards our queen after watching this! #AskRubi — Nusrat Alam (@NusratA23565147) February 24, 2021

Our jass is best and pure soul....thanku for you appreciation.....pls tell you fans to stop harassing and commenting negative about jass they have lost all the humanity....#JasminBhasin — (Aru-JasiyaA)💟Queenjasminians🌼 (@QueenJasmin17) February 24, 2021

Thankyou for your kind words Rubina❤️this means alot for us!❤️#JasminBhasin — JASLY MUFFINS 🤍 (@ayeshacreationx) February 24, 2021

Thank youuu for this ❤️

Apne fans Ko samjha do

No negativity 😊#JasminBhasin — Meany Priya ❤️ (@Priya11743819) February 24, 2021

Now THIS is the Queen we stan !!!! We are proud of you Rubina, you have no idea what @jasminbhasin has said about you coming out of the house, but we are forever with the class you’ve shown, rather than the crassy level of anyone else! You are an inspo💜 #AskRubi — ~Anmol~ #TeamRubina🏆💥 (@Angelical_vibes) February 24, 2021



Also Read Rubina Dilaik's Net Worth Is Sure To Stun Fans Of The 'Shakti' Actor; Take A Look

Also Read Rubina Dilaik Throws Party Following Reality Show Win, Says 'Celebrations With My People'

About Rubina Dilaik’s shows:

Rubina Dilaik is a popular TV artist who has garnered tons of love and appreciation from the audiences for his stellar performances in TV shows. Some of her popular shows include Chotti Bahu, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Chotti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sasural Simar Ka, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many others.

Also Read Rubina Dilaik Asks 'What Is Pawri?' As Buddy Srishty Rode Films Viral Meme With Her

Also Read Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Craziest Thing She Did For Hubby Abhinav Shukla; Find Out!

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik & Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.