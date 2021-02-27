Rubina Dilaik Has Freshly Emerged As A Reality Show Winner, Here's A Peek Into Her Week

This week has been a pleasant surprise for Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik who managed to win the audience hearts and with the most number of votes won the popular reality show of which she has been a participant from Day 1. The actor has been giving interviews and celebrating her victory ever since. Here is what Rubina Dilaik has been up to this week from February 20 to February 27.

Rubina Dilaik thanks fans for their support

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for the love and support that they showered upon her during her stay in the show. The post came right after the actor lifted the trophy. She did an Instagram live and later posted the video on her feed with the caption, "Thankyou abundantly." In the video, she shared that she still can't believe that she has won the show.

Rubina Dilaik's Homecoming Party

Rubina was a part of the show ever since it premiered in October 2020. The actor was away from home for more than 140 days. Her husband Abhinav who was also part of the show was eliminated a few weeks prior to the finale. On his wife's win, Abhinav threw a lavish homecoming party and shared the pics on social media. The homecoming party had a banner that read, "Welcome home Boss Lady."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew their vows

While the couple was a part of the show, they admitted that their marriage was on the rocks and the reason for them to do the show was to give time to each other and see if they can save their marriage. According to The Week magazine, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have managed to sort out their differences and have found their happy space together. Rubina credited the now concluded reality show to help her form a strong bond with her husband again. The actor announced that they will be renewing their vows and are planning to get married again.

Rubina's Ask Me Anything session

The actor hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter to interact with her fans by answering all their questions. She spoke about her life post the show, how she is getting used to wearing a mask again after all these months.

Rubina's dance videos

Rubina's dance videos from her victory party bash went viral on Instagram. The actor shared videos and stories of her dancing to different music tracks on the social networking platform. Her "Pawri Hori Hai" video created a lot of buzz on the internet and was trending all over. The caption on Rubina Dilaik's videos read, "Can't stop dancing. Still on a happy high from your love." Watch some of the victory videos on Rubina Dilaik's Instagram feed below:

