Rubina Dilaik Refutes Pregnancy Rumours, Says 'Currently We Are Not Thinking About It'

There were many rumours doing the rounds on the internet that stated that television actor Rubina Dilaik had rejected the main lead role of Maa Vaishno Devi in the show, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi as she is pregnant. Rubina Dilaik quashed all the rumours as she recently opened up to a leading news daily and revealed that all these news are just rumours and that she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla are not thinking about it. Dilaik added that they would surely think of it in the future.

Rubina Dilaik also 'thanked' the people who congratulated the couple. She further said that if there is any good news, she and Abhinav would surely share it with fans, just like they have shared their ups and downs in their life in the past. Talking about how she feels rejuvenated in the hills in Himachal Pradesh, Rubina Dilaik told the news portal that since the lockdown began, she wanted to spend it with her dear ones under the open sky.

Also Read | Can Nia Sharma be perfect as Gloria in the remake of 'Modern Family' with Indian TV actors?

Abhinav and she were thinking about going to Himachal for the last two-and-a-half months, Rubina added. Talking about how they travelled, Diliak then said that they took a flight to Ludhiana and from there they travelled to Himachal via road. Highlighting how their village, Chopal, comes under the green zone, Rubina Dilaik then revealed that it is the season of fruits and so she and her husband are reviving themselves. She called it quite 'relaxing' and 'soothing'.

Also Read | Mira Nair set to adapt Ellen Barry's 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' into a TV series

Rubina makes buttermilk for 1st time

Recently, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram and shared how she made homemade buttermilk for the first time ever. She wrote, "Homemade buttermilk (chhaas) for the first time ever I have been slurping lunch and dinner with it. will think about shedding the extra calories later." Meanwhile, she also keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik Is A True Fashionista And These Pictures Are A Proof

Rubina Dilaik won many hearts with her indelible performance as a transgender on the show titled Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. However, the actor reportedly quit the show after it took a leap. Both Rubina and Abhinav Shukla keep sharing updates of their personal and professional life on Instagram. The duo got hitched in 2018 and pictures from their opulent affair were all over the internet.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's Beach Vacation Pictures Take The Internet By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.