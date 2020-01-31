Union Budget
Rubina Dilaik Is A True Fashionista And These Pictures Are A Proof

Television News

Rubina Dilaik is known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in 'Chotti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Here are her most stylish looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti- Atitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Besides her acting skills, Dilaik is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From acing traditional looks to party outfits, the Shakti actor has done it all. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks in voguish attires.

Here are Rubina Dilaik's best looks in fashionable outfits:

1. Rubina Dilaik is acing the semi-formal winter look in loose pants and stylish blue jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

2. The Saas Bina Sasural actor is rocking in the green-hued gown featuring a thigh-high slit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

3. The Shakti actor is slaying the look in her traditional avatar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

4. Rubina Dilaik has donned the high neck top with a golden pleated skirt for a party look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

5. The Chotti Bahu actor is clad in nine years of sheer grace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

6. Dilaik has worn a gorgeous sweeping black gown featuring fringes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

