'Shakti' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Virat Gets Sweet Birthday Surprise

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

After Virat and Heer go different ways after the argument, Heer started thinking if she had misunderstood Virat all this while. She came in front of Virat’s bike to stop him. He then tells her that she is not going to leave him alone at all.

Heer tells Virat that maybe she misunderstood him all this while. She asked him if they could be friends from now on. Everyone around them started convincing Virat to become friends with Heer. Virat finally gives in and they shake hands as a mark of their friendship.

Heer then gets into the cab and asked the driver to speed. She asked the driver what time it is and when he says that its 2 pm, Heer got very tensed. On the other hand, Preeto knocks on Heer’s door to check up on her.

When Heer does not open the door, she goes down to get the keys. Preeto opened the door using the spare key thinking that probably Heer is sleeping. Hence, she cannot hear the knock.

Preeto opens the door to find Heer sleeping on the bed but she is also wearing her slippers. Preeto asked Heer why she is wearing slippers. She told her that she is feeling cold and that is why she is wearing slippers. Heer gets saved by just a matter of minutes.

Back in college, Heer thinks of doing something for Viirat in a bid to extend their newfound friendship. When Virat entered college, he finds birthday wishes for him everywhere. He gets to class and finds wishes and a bouquet. He then goes to the canteen and throws everything in front of Heer.

