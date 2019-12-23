Rubina Dilaik's Beach Vacation Pictures Take The Internet By Storm

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is best known for her role in the popular television show Chhoti Bahu and Chhoti Bahu 2. The actor has been married to fellow actor Abhinav Shukla for about a year now and the two have been setting some serious couple goals for their fans. Rubina recently visited the Philippines with her husband and she shared some of the pictures from her vacation with her fans. She perfected the beachwear looks in those pictures. Check out some of the pictures here.

See pictures

Rubina Dilaik wore a white coloured two-piece swimwear with a blue coloured pattern. In another picture, she wore a similar coloured shrug over the swimwear and posed for the lens with her husband. Rubina left her hair open and impressed the fans with her grace as she nailed the look to perfection.

Rubina Dilaik looked like a vision to behold in an aqua blue coloured two-piece swimwear. She completed the look with a pair of black coloured net shrug, which only added to the beauty of the attire. She had her hair in braid locks as she pulled them back on a messy bun.

Rubina Dilaik made heads turn as she wore a Navy Teal coloured swimwear. The high waist two-piece swimwear was perfectly complemented by a similar coloured silk jacket. She looked mesmerising as she held her hair up in a messy bun. In another picture, Rubina Dilaik can be seen playing in the sand in the same swimwear, however, she left her hair open and sported a no-makeup look.

