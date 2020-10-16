Rubina Dilaik Reveals A Famous Bollywood Director Told Her He Wanted To 'fart On Her Face'

Popular Television actor Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame after starring in Colors TV's Chotti Bahu as Radhika, recently revealed that she had harboured dreams of setting foot in the film industry six years ago. However, in a virtual interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rubina narrated her experience of a meeting with a renowned filmmaker and the inappropriate statements that he passed after realising that she hadn't watched one of his films. The 33-year-old made a shocking revelation as she stated that the director-producer, who she claims is a big name in the showbiz, told her he felt like 'farting on her face'.

Rubina claims to have been disgusted by a prolific Bollywood filmmaker

On October 9, 2020, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina was interviewed by popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan wherein she spoke about her journey as an actor and how she managed to settle in Mumbai as she hails from Shimla. However, the TV actor is currently making headlines after she revealed being looked down upon and insulted by a renowned Bollywood director-producer.

During her interview with the YouTuber, Rubina spilt the beans about her experience of attending a meeting with a famous filmmaker of the Hindi film industry, and how it went downhill. Amid her conversation with the host, she revealed saying TV actors were judged on superficial things like the brands they wore and the cars they drove.

Shedding some light on her meeting with the director-producer, Rubina Dilaik stated that when she met him, the filmmaker asked her whether had she watched a particular film of his. However, the actor hadn't watched the film and cited the fact that she was a school-going child back then and that she comes from a conservative family in Shimla. So, she didn't have the liberty to go out and watch films.

Thus, the director got offended because she hadn't seen her work and told her that he felt like farting on her face, revealed the Jeannie Aur Juju actor herself. An embarrassed Rubina couldn't believe her ears and wondered if she heard him right. However, she said that after saying it, the director burst out laughing to brush it under the carpet.

