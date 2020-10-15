'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 15: Rubina Is Plotting Against Roshni

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni regain her former identity after she got married to Aman, who was inside Jaadugar Jinn's body. Fans also saw Rubina reveal her true side by the end of the episode. Read ahead to know what took place in the recent Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode of October 15th.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka begins with a scene where Roshni is seen apologising to baby Armaan and Aman for what she had made them face. She begs baby Armaan to forgive her and baby Armaan makes a rose appear in Roshni's hand indicating that he accepted the apology. After a while, Rehaan walks into the living room and asks Rubina to help him out. Roshni gets confused to see Natasha and Rehaan walking into the house. The family then explains to Roshni that Rehaan has been shifted to Natasha's body and Natasha is in Rehaan's body due to a potion.

Aman then leaves to get the liquid that will help the two regain their original bodies. But when he proceeds to give the liquid to Rehaan, Natasha also springs forward to grab the bottle. Due to Natasha, the bottle falls on the floor and breaks. Natasha starts crying and mentions that she really wanted to get her old body back. Aman assures her that he will figure something out. Meanwhile, the scene shifts to Rubina, who is in her room. She is planning a strategy to kill Roshni aka Kaala Jinn.

Suddenly, Red Jinn appears in Rubina's room. The Jinn mentions he would also like to help her out in her evil plan. Rubina asks what Red Jinn wants and he mentions he would like the sword that Aman can call. Rubina agrees and cuts a deal with Red Jinn.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Fans then see Rubina try to summon the sword but she is not able to call it. The Jinn mentions that the sword will only come when the family is in trouble. Rubina goes into deep thought and the scene shifts to Aman and Roshni's room. The couple is fast asleep when a woman comes to harm Aman but Roshni holds the woman's hand. The episode ends here.

