Ruchira Jadhav Shares Pictures With 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Cast, Relives On-set Days

Actor Ruchira Jadhav who portrays the character of Maya, on the show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko has been sharing some memories with her co-stars from the show, as the show is coming to an end. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the longest-running Marathi shows. Ruchika Jadhav aka Maya joined Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast in 2020, as an employee of the SB Group of Companies. Although Ruchira joined the cast of the show a little late, she made a lot of memories on the show. Check out some pictures of the cast of MNB, on Ruchira Jadhav's Instagram.

Ruchira shares pictures with the cast of MNB

Also Read: Shows And Movies Like 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' That Fans Can Binge Watch

Actor Ruchira Jadhav shared a picture with the entire team of Majhya Navryachi Bayko. It included actors who played lead roles on the show and also included actors who made frequent appearances on the show. The picture also included the crew and the members of the production house. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Team #MNB ❤️Grateful for each & every moment that I’ve spent on set ! Thank you #trrumpcarrdproduction Thank you @zeemarathiofficial ✨"(sic). Ruchira also shared a reel on her Instagram account, recreating the iconic 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' reel, with the entire team of MNB.

Also Read: Will Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Ever Be Back? Rasika Sunil Reveals In Farewell Note

Ruchira shared this picture with her co-stars Abhijeet Khandkekar and Anita Date, from the sets of her show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Actor Abhijeet Khandkekar essayed the role of Gurunath Subedar on the show while Anita Date was seen as Radhika. When the show first started airing, Abhijeet was seen as Radhika's husband. Later, Radhika learns about his affair and focuses on her career, becoming the CEO of a multinational company.

Also Read: When Rasika Sunil Shared How Her Romantic Relationship Was A 'rollercoaster Of Emotions'

Ruchira Jadhav shared these pictures on Instagram with her other co-star Rasika Sunil aka Shanaya. Maya and Shanaya were always seen at loggerheads on the show because of the male protagonist. The three co-stars seen in the picture were seen as enemies initially on the show, but they share a great bond in real life. As the show is now coming to an end, the three actors team up to teach Gurunath a lesson.

Also Read: Is Shanaya Back On 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko'? Rasika's Surprise Entry Ahead Of Show's End

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.