Hilarious! UK Cop Gets Stuck In Handcuffs During Training, Says 'I Would Have Laughed Too'

In a bizarre yet amusing incident, a police officer in United Kingdom had to ask for help after he got stuck in his own handcuffs. The incident, which has now gone viral, has left netizens in splits over the British police officer being rescued by firefighters after getting his hands stuck in a pair of handcuffs during training.

The incident, that has sparked laughter online, occurred on August 18 when the Core Training Sergeant Scott Renwick was teaching new recruits how to use hinged handcuffs during a training session. However, the demonstration took a bizarre and amusing turn after he got trapped in the handcuffs and had to ask for help from fire service.

The cop took to Twitter and shared the unpleasant yet hilarious incident. He posted a picture of his handcuff along with a message thanking the firefighters, who cut the pair of the faulty cuffs. He wrote, “Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too.”

Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

After freeing the cop, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the amusing incident on micro-blogging site and wrote, “Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release.”

09:46 Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release #Mereway — Northants Fire (@northantsfire) August 18, 2020

Netizens left in splits

Ever since the hilarious incident surfaced on social media, netizens who were left in splits, flooded the cop’s post with comments. Check out some of the reactions here:

I have so many questions, but I’m not even sure where to begin!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Only you!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dfkeO8zpX0 — тнє кιи∂єяgαятєи ¢σρ (@WhiskeyEcho538) August 18, 2020

Cakes for police and fire for that one 😂 — andreafranklin🐶🐾 #TeamTell2 (@andreafranklin) August 18, 2020

I’m not laughing honestly 🤭😂 — Helen's Here 👼👼👼 (@Helenmarchant9) August 18, 2020

I love that you shared this. I can imagine the laughs this gave everyone involved 🚒🚓😂 — Sara Postlethwaite (@empathy_matters) August 18, 2020

Replying to a user, the Northamptonshire cop referencing the testing times due to COVID-19, wrote, “If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done.”

If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done. — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 19, 2020

(Image credit: ANI)

