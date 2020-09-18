Rupal Patel Gets Defensive As 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' Is Called 'backward & Regressive'

After the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video, Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 was announced by the makers of the television show. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rupal Patel who portrayed the role of Kokila Ben in the show opened up about people considering the show regressive and backward. The actor mentioned that whatever content is portrayed in the show is the reflection of society.

Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Rupal Patel further added that whatever happens in the society serves as an inspiration for the storylines which the makers refer to as the illusion of reality. The actor further explained that makers do add creative liberty while presenting it in form of a television show. She mentioned that to show a natural progression in any story, every maker has to first show what happened previously only then the change will be apparent. That graph needs to be there, she added.

Taking a reference of Gopi Bahu from Saath Ninbhana Saathiya, Rupal Patel said that Gopi was an illiterate but she was very obedient and soft-spoken. However, just because she was not literate, the makers didn’t show her in poor light. Instead, the storyline showed how under the guidance of Kokilaben, who was a righteous character, Gopi progresses.

A bahu who washed off a laptop was shown finally educating herself and her progress as a character was shown, added the actor. She said that all of this takes time and it is wrong to say that Saath Nibhana Saathiya is completely backward or regressive. She wrapped up the conversation saying that one needs to be patient that’s about it.

Also Read| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel looks unrecognisable in throwback photo

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo

Earlier, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the first promo of the upcoming show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. In the promo video, Devoleena as Gopi bahu is walking with the plate of Pooja in her hand, when she hears the whistle of the pressure cooker. Later in the video, she says that it looks like Gehna has put the cooker on the gas in the kitchen.

Gopi Bahu is then seen observing things in the kitchen that are creatively arranged and organised. She sees the things and wonders how Gehna can surprise as well as shock someone with her actions. At the end of the video, Kokila ben calls Gopi Bahu and she says to the audience that if they are wondering about who Gehna is, they will get to see her soon. The promo has not revealed yet when Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 would start airing for the audience.

Also Read| Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was planned before the famous rap

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s look as Gopi Bahu is changed completely as compared to the last season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the promo with the caption, “We are back by popular demand ðŸŒ¸.” Fans in a huge number sent wishes for Devoleena and also shared excitement for the upcoming show. Some users also pointed out similarities between the promo and the viral trend of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. Take a look at Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo.

Also Read| 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' creator Yashraj Mukhate receives appreciation call from Rupal Patel

Also Read| Rupal Patel clears air around returning as Kokilaben on 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.