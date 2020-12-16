Rupali Ganguly Shares Fun Moments With Anagha Bhosale, Fans Exclaim 'AnuNdini Love'

Television actor Anagha Bhosale shares BTS pictures with her co-stars from 'Anupamaa' on various occasions. Recently, she shared a series of photos with the leading star Rupali Ganguly through her official social media handles. The actor showcased their bond while spending a gala time on the sets of the show. The duo can be seen making quirky poses nearby a swimming pool in the latest pictures. So we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Anagha Bhosale’s pictures with Rupali Ganguly on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Rupali Ganguly shares fun moments with Anupamaa co-star Anagha Bhosale on the set

Anupamaa cast members spend fun moments on the sets of their show. Anagha Bhosale, who plays the role of Nandini Iyer, shared a series of pictures through her official Instagram handle on December 15, 2020, Tuesday. The actor gave hilarious poses inside the swimming pool with Ganguly. Anagha Bhosale has donned a blue top teamed with a pair of black jeans. Meanwhile, her co-star has worn a simple saree and accessorised it with a red bindi, bangles, and earrings.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Anagha Bhosale called their time ‘Anundini fun’, which is an amalgamation of their character names Nandini and Anupamaa. She also lauded the latter for her charm. Bhosle said, “Anundini funâ¤ï¸. Cutest & sweetest person on set @rupaliganguly. Don’t forget to watch Anupamaa mon-sat at 10 pm only on Starplus. @directorskutproduction @starplus @rajan.shahi.543 @romeshkalra @bhavnawritervyas @ketswalawalkar @pawandeep_kwatra”. Check out Anagha Bhosale’s Instagram post with Rupali Ganguly below:

Also read: Recap 2020: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Others Female TV Celebs Who Won Our Hearts

Also read: Karwa Chauth Quotes For Husband To Wish Them On The Auspicious Occasion

Responses to Anagha Bhosale's IG photos

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Anagha Bhosale garnered more than 53,600 likes and over 178 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the stars have shared their response on the pictures. Many among them took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, laughter faces, fire, sparkle, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Anupamaa cast pictures that you must check out right away:

Also read: Did You Know Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' Has Been Adapted In 5 Other Languages?

Also read: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.