Recap 2020: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Others Female TV Celebs Who Won Our Hearts

The year has been hard on all of us, but thanks to the entertainment industry which has managed to keep us sane with their content. From movies to web series and TV shows, the audience has been glued to their screens. From actor Shraddha Arya winning the best actress award popular to Shehnaz Gill winning hearts through a reality show and Rupali Ganguly impressing the audience with her performance in Anupamaa, here are best female TV celebs who were amongst the audience's favourite this year.

Best female TV celebs of 2020

Shraddha Arya

Actor Shraddha Arya is popular for her character as Preeta Arora in the show Kundali Bhagya. This year, Shraddha Arya won the ITA Awards for the Best Actor Popular, for her character in the show. Kundali Bhagya also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role, who plays the character of Karan Luthra on the show.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is known for her character as Monisha in the cult TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She made a comeback on TV with the show Anupamaa and plays the titular character. Rupali has been gaining immense praises for her role in the TV show and for her character.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular Punjabi actor who rose to fame when she started appearing in a reality TV show. She was the third runner up on the show and that opened several doors for her. Shehnaaz appears in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos and most popular for her chemistry with actor Siddharth Shukla.

Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande is another popular TV actor who became the audience's favourite once again. She earlier gained momentum for her character as Archana on the show Pavitra Rishta, featuring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the show was again aired on TV, especially for his fans.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is another popular actor who gained momentum through a reality TV show, becoming the audience's favourite. She appeared in various movies, TV shows and music videos after she left the reality show. Moreover, Hina Khan became the first Indian TV star to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is a popular TV star known for her character in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show has been airing since 2013 and aired its last episode in 2019. Currently, Divyanka will be seen in the new season of Crime Patrol and the audience can't keep calm to see her on TV in a different avatar.

Jennifer Winget

Although Jennifer Winget played a negative role in the TV show Beyadh, the audience loved to watch her perform on the show. When the second season of Beyadh was announced, they just could not keep calm and this set the TRP soaring high.

Surbhi Jyoti

The show Qubool Hai, featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover had become popular for the couple's on-screen chemistry and the storyline of the show. Ever since the second season of the show was announced, fans could not keep calm to watch their favourite actor on-screen again.

Suchita Trivedi

Suchita Trivedi is widely remembered for her portrayal as Meenakshi Thakkar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She currently appears on the show Indiawali Maa which has a very different storyline from the other Hindi TV shows. The show has been gaining immense popularity amongst the audience making Suchita the audience’s favourite.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is popular for her character as Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the challenges they face. Currently, the show has taken a 20-year leap and follows the story of Abhi and Pragya's daughters, Prachi and Rhea.

