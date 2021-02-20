Anupamaa's Rupali Pens Note On Mom-in-law's Bday, Thanks Her For Raising Man Of Her Dreams

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram on Friday night and penned a sweet birthday wish for her mother-in-law. She posted a happy picture with husband Ashwin K Verma's mother and wrote, "Dear Mom in law, Thank you for raising the man of my dreams." She further thanked her for passing on the 'gorgeous genes' to her son. She poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for her "MIL". As soon as Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post was up on the internet, her co-star Jaswir Kaur dropped an endearing comment. More so, director Ranjan Shahi also wished Rupali's mother-in-law.

Rupali's birthday wish for her mom-in-law

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is 'grateful' As 'Unfinished' Enters The New York Times Best Sellers

On February 17, Rupali posted an array of pics and videos with her on-screen son, Paras Kalnawat, and wrote that she misses him on the sets. She wished him a speedy recovery and wrote, "Miss you so much my little Gorulaal. Please be fine soon and come back. Love you, piggy." As soon as he stumbled upon the post, he wrote that words can't explain how much he misses his on-screen mother. "Will soon be back, right next to you, love you so much Amma," he replied.

A few days ago, Paras tested positive for Covid-19 and has currently quarantined himself at home. A report by Spotboye mentioned that the shooting of the television drama was stopped, and the remaining cast and crew, too, were tested for the virus as a precautionary measure. Kalnawat took to his Instagram and thanked everyone for the warm wishes. He added that he will be back stronger than ever. Soon, Anagha Bhosle, Aashish K.N Mehrotra, Tassnim Sheikh, Abhishek Kapur, Rajan Shahi, among others poured love and wished him to be fine soon.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Goes All Traditional In Kerala, Says 'in Love With God's Own Country'

In the first week of February, Anupamaa's Rupali escaped to Goa for a leisure holiday with her husband and son. She shared many glimpses from her trip. She remarked that a family that plays together stays together. She also added that her favourite mode of transport is a cycle and that she loves to exercise in an environment-friendly destination. She quipped that she needs to start cycling again. Rupali continued that the three days at Taj Exotica Goa passed very soon.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows How Taimur Ali's gorgeous Bedcovers Look Like

Also Read | Shraddha Arya Shares Hilarious Meme, Gives Glimpse Of Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan's Situation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.