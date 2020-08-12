'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler: Is Varun Karan's Real Murderer?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of the popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It focuses on the life of Mishti who is forced to marry a person of her family's choice. However, she thinks that she should at least know the person before marrying him. The current episode shows how the entire Rajvansh family is out to catch the real murderer behind Karan's death. Here's what will happen.

What will happen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's latest episode?

Mishti is currently in trauma thinking that she has killed Karan, Varun's brother. He has tried to assault her and she hit him with a stone. Now, Varun and his mother have entered the Rajvansh family to seek revenge. Abir came to know about this and tries to make Varun understand the situation. But Varun offers a condition that he will marry Ketki only if Mishti confesses her crime. The Rajvansh family, however, support Mishti and tries to help her unearth the truth.

Abir, on the other hand, feels that there must have been someone else who was at the same spot where Mishti hit Karan. He tells his suspicions to her and asks her if she had seen anyone there. She tells him no, but remembers someone was approaching them and also heard a phone's ringtone.

Later, Mishti hears the same ringtone in the house. In fact, it comes from Varun's cellphone. Abir starts doubting Varun and decides to find his connection to Karan's death. It will be later revealed that Varun had indeed killed Karan because he wanted his business and property in his name.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke saw an addition to the cast. Ruslaan Mumtaz and Seema Pandey are the new entries. Ruslaan plays Karan's brother, Varun and also the fiancee of Abir's sister, Ketki. Seema, on the other hand, will play his and Karan's mother. Other cast includes Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Rupal Patel, Lataa Saberwal, Palak Purswani and Ritvik Arora among others.

