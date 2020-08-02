Ruslaan Mumtaz's Birthday: Take A Look At Some Adorable Pics Of Actor With His Son

Ruslaan Mumtaz has established himself as a known face in the Bollywood industry after his movie, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. This movie released in 2007 received massive popularity with his role in this romance film. The actor is now featured in a popular Television show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Ruslaam Mumtaz, who is playing a pivotal role in the show, is celebrating his birthday today. He was born on August 2, 1982, and turns 28 today.

Ruslaan Mumtaz is married to Nirali Mehta and the couple had tied the knot in the year 2014. And recently, on March 26, 2020, Ruslaan and Nirali welcomed their baby boy in their world. So, today on Ruslaan’s birthday, here are some adorable pictures of the birthday boy with his son that he has posted on his Instagram page-

Ruslaan Mumtaz's birthday: Ruslaan's adorable photos with his kid that will surely melt your heart

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta had shared the news of the arrival of their baby by posting an adorable family picture. He also wrote a long note which had received immense praise from their fans on social media. Ruslaan is getting a good time to spend with his baby boy amid the COVID-19 Lockdown. And so, here are some cute pictures of the baby and Ruslaan Mumtaz during his birth.

26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED 👶 I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than it already is.

I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.

He posted a picture when they kept his name, Rayaan Mumtaz, but Ruslaan will call him ‘Chota Baby’ till he can. He again posted a picture of his baby every month when he turned a month older. Ruslaan Mumtaz’s son, Rayaan Mumtaz looks adorable in his picture with dad when he turned one-month-old. He then posted a picture when Rayaan turned two months old. Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote in his caption that the way his hair is growing; he is sure his baby must be thinking that he has two mothers.

Here is the picture of Ruslaan and Nirali’s baby boy, when he turned four-months-old. Rayaan Muztaz’s father took his Instagram to post their beautiful picture of Nirali, Chota Baby, and himself. Ruslaan also had posted cute pictures with the baby on Father’s Day. Check it out below their adorable pictures and some really cute father-son duo pictures which show the fact that the little prince makes Ruslaan the happiest.

