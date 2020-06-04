'Badho Bahu' Rytasha Rathore Shows How To Style Black Sports Bra; Watch Video

Rytasha Rathore gained popularity for playing a chubby girl in the Indian daily soap, Badho Bahu who won over all the trials and tribulations of her life, despite facing antagonism from everyone including her husband, Lakha Singh. In real life, Rytasha is very similar to the character for being not afraid to speak her mind. She has actively broken many stereotypes on Instagram and is known for not mincing her words. Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram where she showed her fans how to style a sports bra in different ways.

Badho Bahu fame, Rytasha Rathore shows how to style old sports bra

Rytasha Rahore took to her Instagram account to post the video. In the caption, she mentioned that her video contains three ways in which one can style the sports bra. She laughed at herself for being too lazy to iron her clothes. Rytasha also added that she is not a fashion blogger and this is only a "fun timepass video". Adding a reference to the comedian, Kanan Gill, she further wrote, "Because as Kanan Gill said in his Netflix special “timepass” in India is both a review as well as an activity. This was both of these things for me. Thanks for attending my ted talk: Sports Bra styled 3 ways (Curvy edition duh)

Inspired by kweens (sic)".

The tutorial began with Rytasha Rathore grooving to funky music dressed in blue wide-legged pants, white shrug, a black sports bra and flats. She styled her hair in a messy bun and added an oxidised pendant and sunglass as accessories. True to her caption, Rytasha did not apply any makeup. This was the first look chosen by the Badho Bahu actor.

For the second look, Rytasha Rahore chose a pair of floral shorts with back lace-trimmings. She paired it with the black sports bra and a yellow denim jacket. Rytasha kept her hair open but went for a floral headband and no makeup. She did not wear shoes for this look.

Next, Rtyasha Rathore opted for a long blue ethnic skirt and paired it with her black sports bra. She carried a watermelon shaped sling bag. Her hair was tied in a pulled back bun and she had silver oxidised earrings as accessories. For this look too, Rytasha did not use any makeup.

Before starring in Badho Bahu, Rytasha Rathore had starred in the television series, Verdict where she appeared in the episode 'False Witness'. She also featured in SideHero before getting her big break with Badho Bahu. However, she quit the show and since then has worked in Zindagi inShort and Sunny Side Upar.

