All You Need To Know About Rhytasha Rathore; The Girl Who Plays Gia Irani In Masaba Masaba

The show Masaba Masaba casts the real-life mother and daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. The series released on the OTT platform, Netflix on August 28, 2020. While the show revolves around the two celebrities, it also cast other people who play different characters on-screen. Here is everything about the actor who played the character of Gia Irani in the series, that is Rytasha Rathore. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Masaba Gupta, Avika Gor Take #OwnYourHotMess Challenge; See Pics

Who is Rytasha Rathore?

Rytasha Rathore was born in Singapore and spent her early years and childhood travelling between Singapore and India. She finally moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra with her family at a very young age of only seven years old. Rytasha discovered her passion for the performing arts while she was in high school. She interned with a Mumbai based theatre group, Theatre Professionals Pvt Ltd and performed in two plays.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Masaba Masaba' Release On Netflix? See Details About The Release And Plot

In 2011, Rhytasha Rathore joined LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore in order to learn acting and proudly returned to Mumbai in 2015, with a BA (1st Class Hons) Acting Degree. Rytasha is trained in various Eastern and Western acting techniques, with a special twist with her accent and voice work. While she was in Singapore, the actor trained under celebrated theatre practitioners like Chong Tze Chien, Natalie Hennedige, Edith Podesta, Stefanos Rassios, Aubrey Mellor, Lim Yu Beng, Adam Marple, and Tan Li Xie.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Announces Release Of 'Masaba Masaba'; Urges Fans To Watch The Show

In Mumbai, Rytasha Rathore has worked with Q Theatre Productions, Faezeh Jalali's FATS TheArts, Sheena Khalid of The Patchworks Ensemble, Rajat Kapoor's Cinematograph, Akash Khurana and Vikram Kapadia, on stage. On-screen, Rytasha Rathore has appeared in the popular prime time television daily soap, Badho Bahu (2016-2018), Rohan Sippy's SideHero (2018), VICE India's documentary Sex Rated: The Vice Guide to Sex in India (2018). She has also appeared in short videos for YouTube channels like FilterCopy and BuzzFeed.

Also Read | 'Masaba Masaba' Review: Neena- Masaba Are A "hot Mess" You Need To Witness

The actor is now seen in the web-series Masaba Masaba, playing the character of Gia Irani. Just as the show premiered, Rytasha Rathore in Masaba Masaba started to grab the eye-balls of the audience with her on-screen charm. Rytasha Rathore gained a lot of appreciation and praise for her performance in Masaba Masaba.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.