Aishwarya Sakhuja Resumes Shooting For 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', Says 'couldn't Hug Co-actors'

Amid coronavirus breakdown, the shooting of daily soaps has been cancelled for over three months. After the partial unlock, Aishwarya Sakhuja resumed the shoot for the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sharing her experience in a recent interview, the television star said it was tough to adjust to the new normal. Read on to know more.

Aishwarya on shooting after lockdown

In an exclusive interview with a news portal, Aishwarya Sakhuja shared her experience of getting back on sets after three months of lockdown. She says it was tough for the cast and crew to adjust to the new normal. They are getting used to this new setting as it seems to be the only way to survive at present, Aishwarya added. Talking about her first day back on the sets, the Saas Bina Sasural actor said it was very different to be back on the shoot. She expected everyone to be excited to meet after a break, hug each other and be happy to be back, however, things were quite different.

Also Read | Nia Sharma or Aishwarya Sakhuja; whose chemistry with Ravi Dubey created magic on-screen?

Aishwarya Sakhuja further added that on the first day when she arrived on the set, everyone was very cautious. She had someone running to her as soon as she stepped out of her car. They also checked Aishwarya's body temperature and only then allowed her to go in. The Nach Baliye 7 contestant also shared that she wasn't expecting this. Her co-actors were together and she couldn't hug them, she said.

Also Read | 'Mere Sai' and one other TV show shoot stalled as team member test positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya also talked about the precautions actors are now taking on sets. She said while focusing on hair, makeup and camera angle, they are also focussing on how many times they sanitise their hands. Even in scenes, the cast tries to avoid touching each other. It is a lot of adjustment to do, she shared. She further shared that she has an assistant, named Shailendra, and he is making sure that Aishwarya sanitises her hands every one and a half minutes when she is on the sets.

Aishwarya Sakhuja also shared that to maintain social distancing on sets, they have designated a chair for each actor and labelled it with their character names so that everyone sits on his/her chair. Even before sitting on those chairs, they sanitise them. She revealed that when scripts are being passed, they are a little wet as everyone put sanitiser all over them. She concluded that it is a lot difficult, as they have to take care of things that they used to take for granted.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget-approved TV series list to binge-watch this week

In a major relief for the viewers of television serials, the TV production organisations have resumed shooting after resolving issues that were holding back new shoots. Daily soaps like Naagin 4, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and many others resumed back to shooting. As per reports, the crew makes sure to follow safety guidelines on the sets.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus takes stand for equality on fourth of July, says 'It's not a party in the USA'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.