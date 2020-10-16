'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' New Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says 'mazaa Hoga Dugna'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was one of the most popular shows on TV. After the news of the second season broke, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. To increase their anticipation, the makers of the show share new promo day by day. Recently, they shared a new promo of the show that raised the level of excitement among fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who portrays Gopi Bahu in the show, shared the promo on her Instagram handle. Take a look at it.

In the promo, Gopi Bahu was dressed in typical Navratri attire. She was accompanied by Gehna who sported a pink colour Indian suit. Both were seen playing dandiya raas (a religious folk dance originating from the State of Gujarat) as the festival of Navaratri is nearing. The promo indicated that fans will not celebrate Navaratri 2020 alone, as they will be accompanied by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 cast. The caption read, “Manoranjan ka mazaa hoga dugna, jab saath aayengi Gopi aur Gehna..”. Take a look at the promo below.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 promo

The promo garnered the attention of several fans. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friends and actors Aarti Singh Sharma and Rashami Desai didn’t leave the opportunity to appreciate her. Aarti commented with a heart emoticon while Rashami wrote, “Ok Meri baby swagat ke liye taiyar rehna”.

Fans of the show couldn’t contain their excitement. Most of them commented about how excited they are. One of the fans wrote, “We are very excited ye 4 din 4 saal ke barabar lag rahe h”. while another fan wrote, “Super excited to see youu on screen angel Keep rocking both of youu”. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Aarti Singh Sharma and Rashami Desai comments

Fan reactions to the promo:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is produced by Rashmi Sharma under the Rashmi Sharma Telefilms banner. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 cast includes Gopi Modi played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ahem Modi, husband of Gopi, played by Mohammed Nazim and Gehna played by Sneha Jain. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will release on 19th October 2020 at 9 pm on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

