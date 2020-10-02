'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Trailer: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Aka Gopi Bahu Introduces Gehna

On Friday morning, Star Plus dropped a new trailer of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which reveals intriguing details about the newly added lead characters Gehna and Anant. Not only does the trailer introduce their characters but also drops a massive hint about how destiny will intertwine their journeys together.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 trailer

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 trailer begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu taking fans to meet Gehna, whose character has been most anticipated by fans. The video shows Gehna who is employed as a full-time maid in an elite Gujrati family. While Gehna treats their bosses just like her own family member, in return she is humiliated by them.

ALSO READ| Kokilaben Creates Fun Challenge In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 New Promo, Nominates Devoleena

Even after performing all her duties responsibly, none from the family seem to respect her worthiness and value her. Their inhumane nature deeply hurts Gehna, however, being loving and warm, she continues to complete her duties. However, Anant, who is one of the youngest members of the family, seem to oppose the behaviour of his family members. Anant, who has recently returned from the US, condemns his family for mistreating Gehna.

ALSO READ| Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Still From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', Says 'She Is Coming'

In the end, while having supper together, Anant’s sister-in-law being sly taunts Anant claiming that a ‘naukrani’ can never be treated as ‘bahurani’. She also suggests him to marry Gehna if he cannot see her being mistreated. With this, the viewers have got every hint of how Anant and Gehna’s story is destined to be told together. The trailer concludes putting forth the question if Anant will stand up for Gehna by giving a respectable and luxurious life she deserves.

ALSO READ| Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Sunil Grover's Topi Vau Act

With this trailer, the anticipation about Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast has increased. Viewers know that Devoleena will reprise her as Gopi Bahu in the upcoming daily soap. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will revolve around the love story of Gehna and Anant essayed by Sneha Jain and Harsha Nagar respectively.

Their romantic tale will be essayed in the backdrop of the newly introduced elite family and business affairs. However, the original Modi family will also play an important element in their tale. Also, Gehna’s characters share a striking resemblance to Gopi which has made fans wonder about their equation.

ALSO READ| 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Sneha Jain A.k.a. Gehna Deleted Her Insta Handle, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.