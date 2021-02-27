Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update: Anant Regrets Giving His File To Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's February 26 episode starts with Sagar stealing the confidential file from Gehna's cupboard, but later hides behind the bed to avoid getting caught. Gehna enters the room and looks into the cupboard, but fails to notice the missing file, adjusts her clothes, takes the charger, and leaves the room after locking the door from outside. Sagar gets tensed as he realizes he is locked inside the room and has no means to contact anybody without his phone.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows how Sagar steals the file but is now locked up in Gehna's room. Hema later informs Kanak that Sagar isn't picking up his mobile and worries if Gehna caught him stealing which would lead him to end up in jail. Kanak calms Hema down and tells her to not think negatively because if Gehna would have caught him, she sure would have screamed and they would have known. Later, Hema sees Gehna and heaves a sigh of relief, and Kanak goes upstairs to get the file from Sagar.

Just as when Kanak is about to leave, Anant enters the scene and apologizes to Hema and Kanak and says that he cannot even dream about disrespecting them and also talks about previous happy memories from the time when Kanak entered the Desai mansion by marrying Pankaj and requests her to forgive him, in order to start living peacefully again. Pankaj also agrees with Anant and later, Kanak says that she would forgive Anant and apologize to Praful, while Hema says that she made a mistake by talking about the division and would like to live together and peacefully again. As the family celebrates unity, Kanak thinks to herself that once Anant loses his job, she'll be the one to rule the house again. Meanwhile, Hiral wonders why Kanak and Hema changed all of a sudden.

Hema later goes to Anant's room and is shocked to see it locked from outside. Sagar informs her that he is stuck inside and needs to get out. Hema informs him that she doesn't have the room's key and asks him to escape via the window, which he does. Later, Anant tells Gehna that her efforts made the family come together again and hugs her and also gives her a bracelet, saying that he believed in her. Kanak sees the two of them together and thinks to herself that he will be throwing her out of the house the next day.

Anant informs Gehna that he has to submit the file the next day and if his work is liked by the seniors at his office, he might even get a promotion. A while later, Sagar gives the stolen file to Kanak but turns out it is Anant's medical file rather than his work file. Kanak yells at Sagar for picking out the wrong file from the cupboard. As the next day arrives, Anant asks Gehna for his file, which is when she informs him that it is missing. When Praful asks where the missing file could be, Hema intervenes and says that Gehna gave some clothes to the laundry person and could have given him the file as well. Anant fumes and lashes out at Gehna, saying that he could end up in prison. While Anant informs his boss about the missing file, he thinks that he made a huge mistake by trusting Gehna.

