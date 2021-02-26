'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 25: Sagar Steals Anant's Confidential File

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 25 episode begins with Gehna waking up and getting worried about the party. She asks Anant why he didn't wake her up. Gehna goes on to give the latter a list of things to be bought from the market. Anant hands over the confidential file to Gehna and asks her to keep it back in the cupboard.

Hema sees her keeping the file in the cupboard. She tries to indulge Gehna in her talks and finds out that the latter keeps the cupboard keys tied to her saree. Later on, when Gehna is working in the kitchen, Hema, Kanak and Sagar offer to help as they want to steal the cupboard keys.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for February 24: Gehna warns Sagar

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, while working, Sagar gets his hands on a hot container and Gehna taunts him and asks to stay away from things that can burn him. Hema, Kanak and Sagar help Gehna in the kitchen. While doing the same, Sagar carefully steals the cupboard key and prints it on a soap.

Baa, Bapuji and Kakaji feel overwhelmed seeing Gehna, Kanak and Hema working together. Kanak asks Kakaji to click their picture together. Baa also decides to cook for the party. Later that evening, everyone gathers in the garden for the party. Since everyone sits quietly and away from each other, Anant starts singing. The entire family joins him.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 23: Can Gehna stop the separation?

Gehna also sings for the family. The entire Desai family circles near the bonfire and starts dancing. On the other hand, Sagar takes advantage of the situation and exits from the party. Anant, Pankaj and Chetan decide to steal sweets and refresh their childhood memories.

Kakaji sees them stealing the sweets and everyone starts laughing at them. Sagar oaths to steal Gehna and Anant's happiness. While going to Gehna's room, Sagar dashes by a table and loses the key. Sapan enters the house but doesn't see Sagar or the key. Sagar finds the key and goes to Gehna's room.

At the party, Gehna requests Chetan to play the guitar. Later on, Kanak does a special dance performance for the family. Meanwhile, Sagar successfully steals Anant's confidential file.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 22: Bapuji agrees to the separation

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Feb 19 Written Update: Dashrath brainwashes Chetan & Pankaj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.