'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For February 24: Gehna Warns Sagar

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 24 episode begins with Gehna switching on the kitchen's light and everyone sees Kanak, Hema, Pankaj and Chetan eating Gehna's food. Kakaji taunts them saying if they knew they had to cook their own food, they would have never thought about the separation. Bapuji asks everyone to go to sleep and leave them alone.

When everyone leaves, Gehna goes to Hema and says her favourite pickle is on the table. Hema gets excited but Kanak tells her that Gehna did it on purpose. Kanak says if Gehna had made food for everyone, then why she didn't serve them earlier.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 24

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak gets mad at Gehna and plans to do something terrible with the latter. The next day, Kanak and Hema order breakfast from outside and give the bill to Pankaj and Chetan. Hema offers breakfast to Anant and says this is in return for Gehna's food last night.

Anant denies and leaves for the office. At the same time, Bapuji comes into the living room and asks Pankaj to check his glasses and replace them. Pankaj says that since the glasses broke after 12 last night, it is Chetan's responsibility to fix them. Everyone gets shocked. Chetan makes excuses saying he already has too much on his plate.

Anant barges in and says since he is going out he will get the new glasses for Bapuji. At his office, Anant gets assigned confidential work. Gehna calls to remind him about the glasses. Sagar misbehaves with Gehna again and this time the latter warns him to stay away or else she would sign a case against him.

At the same time, Hema comes there and lashes out at Gehna. She asks the latter to get out of the kitchen. Anant gets back home and asks Gehna to keep the confidential file safely. Kanak overhears their conversation and decides to mess with Anant's work. Later that night, Gehna sets up the carrom and everyone gets indulged playing the game.

Kanak and Hema gets shocked seeing everyone together. Gehna suggests they plan a small party just for the family. Everyone agrees. Kanak plans to steal Anant's confidential file. She asks Sagar to do her dirty work.

