Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update February 5: Will Gehna Be Able To Manage Expenses

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 5 episode begins with Kanak questioning Gehna about Hiral. Gehna decides to hide Hiral's reality and tells Sapan that Hiral went to the market for her work. Sapan leaves and heads towards Hiral to question her. Baa gets emotional remembering Hiral's hurtful words. Baapuji sees Baa crying and asks her to express her feelings.

Baa shares with Bapuji that while seeing her daughters-in-law, she forgot about her own daughters. Baa says earlier everything was fine between Hiral and Sapan but now things have changed and there is no love left in their marriage. Bapuji tries to calm her down but Baa says she thinks something is wrong with Hiral's married life.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 4: Hiral steals cash from Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 5

In the kitchen, Hema cribs about her hands being burning after making the masala manually. She blames Gehna for it. By mistake, Hema spills some rawa on the floor. She thinks Kanak will get mad at her but instead the latter spills the entire jar of rawa so that Gehna slips over it and gets hurt.

Gehna walks in the kitchen and slips over the rawa, Hema and Kanak stand aside laughing at her. However, Anant reaches there on time and saves Gehna from falling on her head. However, things for Hema and Kanak go south. As Hema gets frustrated she spills off some more rawa and slips on it. Along with her she even pulls Kanak.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 2: Gehna pleads for forgiveness

Everyone rush in the kitchen. Hema falls on Kanak. The latter gets hurt but still plans to fail Gehna in her test. She makes Gehna get 1500 rupees for the doctor. Later on, Anant asks Gehna why she is worried. Gehna worries about the shortage of money. Anant gives her a piggy bank.

At the dining table, Kanak serves salad for the dinner. Hiral and everyone else complaints about her tasteless food. Gehna takes up the responsibility to cook dinner in 20 mins. Kanak gets furious. Kanak plots another plan against Hema to win the competition.

Next day, in the morning, Hiral forgets her wallet at home and so Gehna follows her to hand it over. However, she clashes into their neighbour. The latter tells Gehna about her tailor and how she needs to get her dressed stitched within a day. Gehna finds this as an opportunity and proposes to help.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Jan 28: Kanak gets Gehna intoxicated

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Jan 26: Gehna saves Anant's life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.