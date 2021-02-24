'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 23: Can Gehna Stop The Separation?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 23 episode begins with Kanak announcing that today she will cook food for Baa, Bapuji, Kakaji, Hiral, Sapan and Tiya. She further says tomorrow it will be Hema's turn and the day after, Gehna will cook for them. Hiral interrupts and asks Baapuji to separate the entire house instead of just the kitchen.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Tiya gets mad at Hiral for disturbing Baa and Bapuji, she yells at her. Hiral gets furious and slaps Tiya. Everyone gets shocked. Sapan apologises on behalf of Hiral and says from now, they will manage their own expenses as he has joined back the nursing home.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 22: Bapuji agrees to the separation

Sapan goes on to repay Gehna, the money that was stolen by Hiral. He also gives some money to Hiral for household expenses and says that soon, they will return to their house. Bapuji praises Sapan. Kakaji challenges Pankaj to manage his expenses for at least a month on his own.

Later on, in the kitchen, Kanak and Hema distribute the utensils amongst themselves. Baa comes to the kitchen and tells Gehna to take her utensils as well and start behaving smartly. She assigns one burner to each bahu. Baa gets emotional seeing the separation of her kitchen.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Feb 19 Written Update: Dashrath brainwashes Chetan & Pankaj

Baa opens her heart out to Gehna. The latter promises the former to fix things. Baa and Bapuji sit in the garden, the former starts crying. Bapuji tries to calm her and explain the need for separation. In the kitchen, Hema and Kanak cook for their families. Kanak asks Hema for some oil but the latter denies it.

So, Kanak goes on to take Gehna's oil. However, the latter sees her and asks why she is using her oil. Gehna allows Kanak to use only two spoons of oil. Seeing the burnt food made by Kanak, Gehna decides to give her cooked food to Baa and Bapuji. They both eat the dinner and realise, Gehna cooked it.

Later on, at the dining table, Pankaj and Chetan get annoyed at Kanak and Hema for cooking horrible food. To make them jealous, Kakaji starts praising Gehna's sweet dish. Later that night, everyone thinks there is a thief in the house.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update for Feb 18: Anant is against separation

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' written update Feb 17: Hema's father Dashrath enters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.