'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Anant Surprises All By Deciding To Marry Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has its viewers hooked because of its plotline. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 18 episode was no short of twists and turns. Here's the most recent Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for all.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna tries to commit suicide by trying to jump in the river. She prays to Kanhaji that now that she is leaving the world, He should get her Bapuji well. Just as she is about to jump in the river, Anant stops her. He asks her why did she not think of her parents before attempting to jump.

Gehna explains that is she lives, Bapuji will die. Anant assures her that nothing of this sort will happen. Gehna continues that she cannot face Baa and feels embarrassed as well. Anant tries to console her by saying that it was not her mistake that the wedding got cancelled. Just then, Sapan comes and updates them that Babpuji has woken up and is asking for Gehna. He is repeating her name like a chant.

Anant brings Gehna home and Baa scold for deciding to take her own life without think of her and Bapuji. Kanak pretends to console Gehna as well because he reminisces urging Gehna to take her own life. In a fake-caring voice, he tells her that Bapuji is alive and recovering as well.

The pandit who had come in to get Gehna married asks the family to rush because the auspicious time is getting wasted. Hiral tells him that the wedding is being cancelled and asks him to leave with his fees. But Bbapuji interrupts and says that Gehna will get married today.

As the family members are wondering who the new boy for Gehna might be, Anant announces that he has decided to marry her. This sudden decision shocks everyone. Baa tells Anant to reconsider his decision. She also tells him to think of Radhika who had come from Singapore to marry him. But Anant replies that will get married to Gehna and save her from her ill fate.

On the other hand, Radhika is in the cab and her way to the now-cancelled wedding. She even asks the cab driver to ask the pedestrians fro the route if he doesn’t know it. He obliges. Radhika is constantly calling Anant and thinks that the wedding might now be over.

