Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update Dec 16: Praful Asks Anant To Marry Gehna

As Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot shows a leap after 9 months from its prequel show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the show opens with the family missing Ahem on his birthday and as the story continues, have a look at Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update Dec 16

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Kanak asking everyone as to why they were all standing outside Praful’s room instead of sitting with him. Hiral then says that Praful asked them to go outside as he wants to talk to Anat privately. Kanak then inquires about the matter and feels that she deserves to know what’s happening between Praful and Anant. Meanwhile, Jamuna feels worried and prays to God for her family.

Kanak blames Gehna

Kanak then blames Gehna for everything and when Tiya asks why she was blaming her as Gehna has always done every possible thing for them and tells her that if she cannot sympathize with Gehna then she has no right to blame her as well. Hiral’s husband then says that it would be wrong to blame Gehna and Anant and urges Kanak to just focus on Praful’s condition at present.

Anant promises Praful to find a groom for Gehna

Meanwhile in the room, as Praful and Anant talk, Praful tells him that he never thought that he would ever blame himself for this and states how he destroyed Gehna’s life and feels like dying as he would not be able to face her. Anant then blames himself for everything and asks Praful to give him another chance to find a groom for Gehna.

Praful asks Anant to marry Gehna

Meanwhile, Jamuna feels worried and says that she won't be able to live if anything happens to Praful. Sagar then says that only Praful is concerned about Gehna and then goes to search for her. Praful then asks Anant to marry Gehna which leaves him in shock. On the other hand, Hema and Hiral feel worried thinking what if Praful transfers all his property to Gehna and Anant might get all of it

Gehna attempts suicide

Anant then keeps calling Radhika but she doesn’t answer. Later when Aanat comes out of Praful’s room, Jamuna asks Praful about his health. He then asks about where Gehna is and when Tiya looks for her, she doesn’t find her. The family then comes to know that Gehna tried to take her life and Kanak feels delighted to hear this news.

