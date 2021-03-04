'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update: Anant's Court Hearing Commences

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 3 episode marked the start of Anant’s court proceedings without Gehna managing to get the file that can prove Anant’s innocence. She is still stuck with Sagar and is tied in place. Sagar threatens to burn the file and Gehna pleads him not to, she tells him to take his revenge from her and leave Anant alone. She also tries to reason with him by saying that he is not only trying to hurt them but putting the country’s safety at stake for his selfish motives. Her reasoning does not resonate with him and she realises she needs to keep him talking while she tries to escape. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update to know what happens next.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot development

Sagar tells Gehna that he will never let Anant get out of jail and would make him pay for every wrong that was done against himself. Gehna begs him to see the reason once again and asks him not to hurt Anant. Sagar gets more incensed and asks Gehna if she has fallen in love with Anant. While she is trying to keep him engaged in conversation, Sagar takes the lighter and ignites the file. While Sagar and Gehna are together, he gets a call from Hema and he tells her that he has Gehna and the file with him. Hema gets worried and tells him not to do anything that would possibly get him in trouble. Kanak tells Sagar not to listen to Hema and keep Gehna with him till the court proceedings come to a close. She tells him she will take care of the lawyer.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode then sees Kanak and Hema come up with a plan to stop the lawyer from reaching the court. Anant can be seen entering court when his family comes to meet him. All of them share a tender moment and shed tears together. Anant’s brothers tell him that they would ensure justice would be meted out and asks him not to worry as the lawyer would prove his innocence. On the other hand, the lawyer is seen driving his car to get to court. As he looks towards the passenger seat, Hema comes in front of his car disguised as a pregnant woman. She starts creating a scene and when the lawyer tries to explain that she was the one who came in front of his car, Kanak joins in saying that he had tried to hurt her pregnant sister.

The lawyer realises he is in soup and offers them compensation for their troubles but they insist on him taking Hema to the doctor. The lawyer recognises the fact that he is getting late for court but cannot do anything but agree to take them to the doctor. They misguide him for about half an hour and then get off at an isolated location. They puncture the tyre of his car leaving him stranded.

Back in the court, everyone is waiting for Anant's lawyer to arrive. Anant’s family tries to delay things citing their lawyer is stuck but the prosecutor says that they have been waiting for a long time and should start. The judge says that the long wait was an insult to the court and that they will begin. The prosecutor levies all kinds of charges against Anant and there is nothing he can say that will defend him. As everyone is losing hope, Gehna enters the court saying she will prove Anant’s innocence.

