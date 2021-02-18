'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 17: Hema's Father Dashrath Enters

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 17 episode starts with Gehna trying to pick the letter which she wrote for her hubby Anant, but Sagar steps on it. Gehna is shocked to see Sagar. Anant enters the scene and asks what Sagar is doing in their house. Everyone comes out of their room. Mr Dashrath enters and kicks Sagar. He further asks him to apologise for his mistake. Sagar apologises.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Hema greets her father and tells him that she missed him. Kanak and Pankaj also seek his blessings, followed by Anant and Chetan. Gehna informs everyone that she will get some snacks. She goes to the kitchen and gets snacks. Kanak snatches the snacks and serves them to Mr Dashrath. She looks and smiles at Dashrath. Kanak recollects her complaint to him that the Desai family has been torturing Hema and Sagar.

Mr Dashrath then taunts Paresh asking him if he decided to stay there forever. Paresh tells about Sagar that even he is staying at his sister’s place. Mr Dashrath responds that Pankaj and Chetan have tied the knot with rich girls, and then asks why Anant married a maid. Anant informs him that he is happy with his wife, and Gehna is not a maid.

Baa asks Gehna to seek Dashrath’s blessings, but he denies and tells that he doesn’t give blessings to maids of any house. He continues that if he blesses then his values will be spoiled. He further tells everyone that he is tired and needs to freshen up. Hema asks Gehna to get her father’s luggage. Anant stops them and asks them if his religion and values won’t get spoiled when Gehna touches his bag. Anant tells Hema and Sagar to carry their father’s bag.

When Gehna goes to her room, Anant sees the letter in her hand. He asks her about it and Gehna hands it to him. Anant reads the letter and smiles. He calls Gehna and tells her that there are few mistakes and he further explains it to her. Meanwhile, Dashrath tells Hema and Kanak that he will seek revenge properly from the family.

During dinner, Kanak tells everyone that she was at home and she made dinner. Dashrath tells that their house is pretty old and it might fall anytime. Bapuji tells that his sons will rebuild it if that happens. Dashrath asks what if his sons plan to get separated and build their own house.

Image Source: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode

