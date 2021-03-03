'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For March 2, 2021: Gehna's Plans Do Not Succeed

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode sees Gehna trying her best to prove Anant’s innocence by getting the file from Sagar. The episode starts with Gehna going to meet Sagar and getting the file from him. She does this by getting him drunk so that he would answer her queries honestly. At first, Sagar incoherently murmurs some words before falling asleep. Gehna pours water on his face and asks him again. Sagar tells her that he has buried the file in the backyard of the Desai House where no one would be able to find it. Scroll down to read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update February 5: Will Gehna Be Able To Manage Expenses

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 2 episode

Gehna feels victorious and rushes out to see where she could find the file that would prove Anant’s innocence in court. She thinks that his life and reputation would now be salvaged. In the meantime, Anant thinks about the turn his life has taken and how everything was about to change for him. He recalls happier times as he awaits a terrible verdict. The police tells him that there was no point in crying as no one could save him since he had put his country in jeopardy. His only salvation would be if he would confess where the file was.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update: Anant Regrets Giving His File To Gehna

In the meantime, Gehna thinks where Sagar could have hidden the file in the courtyard. She guesses the place he would have dug up would be wet and she would be able to make it out. After searching for some time with no results, it occurs to Gehna that Sagar would have to bury the file in a location that would not be visible from the Desai House doors or windows. She finally finds a spot where she sees Sagar’s ring fallen and on digging, sees the file. Gehna happily reaches for the file but Sagar comes at that moment. He tells her that he understood her intentions when she came to meet him and that he knew she was not as helpless as she portrays herself to be.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 25: Sagar Steals Anant's Confidential File

The altercation between the two goes on for a while until Sagar knocks Gehna unconscious. When she awakes she finds herself tied to a chair and panics. Sagar tells her that he would make Anant pay for repeatedly insulting him and that he was probably already being tortured and beaten by the police. He tells her that she has failed. Alpa goes to Bapuji to tell him that Gehna had gone to meet Sagar and Bapuji fears for Gehna’s safety. He goes to court the next morning and tells Anant that Gehna was missing from home for over a night.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Gehna Attempts To Retrieve File From Sagar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.