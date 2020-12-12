'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 11: Kanak Tries To Spoil Gehna's Haldi

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 11 episode started with Radhika walking down to the mandir, all ready and dressed up. Radhika pays her prayers in the temple and starts walling towards the living. Anant stops Radhika in the corridor. He pulls dupatta. Radhika and Anant have a romantic moment. Anant looks surprised seeing Radhika in that look. Radhika asks him why he is holding her dupatta. She asks Anant if he doesn’t want her to leave the house. Anant stands there still staring at her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Anant tells her not to go. Radhika says she is going to pick up her parents. She says she will be back home soon. Anant tells her to come back as soon as possible. Radhika says she is leaving him alone only for some time and not forever. Anant skips a heartbeat when he imagines his life without Radhika and hugs her. Radhika leaves.

Hema and other daughters-in-law of the Desai house complaint as they work in the kitchen. Hema says we have to work here, while the maid, referring to Gehna, enjoys out there. Hema says they need to do something to stop Gehna’s wedding. Hiral says nothing before their massive plan during their ceremony. Kanak invades their conversation and says she has a plan.

Kanak, Hiral and Hema plan to add itching plant’s leaves in Gehna’s Haldi. Kanak goes to the garden to collect the leaves. However, Anant catches Kanak in the garden. He asks her what was she doing there. She lies to him. Kanak says she was in the garden collecting Tulsi leaves for her sore throat. Kanak leaves. Anant realises there is no Tulsi plant there. Kanak returns to the kitchen with the itching plant’s leaves.

She orders Hema to add them to Gehna’s haldi and asks Hiral to come along with her. Hema makes the haldi and gets ready for the ceremony. Anant clicks Gehna’s pictures. Hema gets the haldi to the ceremony. Everyone applies haldi to Gehna. The latter can be seen crying. Hema Hiral and Kanak also play haldi. Hema gets the wrong bowl of haldi for them and the itching haldi goes to Hema, Hiral and Kanak. Anant and Baa secretly invite Gehna’s entire family for the haldi function.

