'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 8: Anant Proposes To Gehna By Mistake

In the December 8 episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Gehna falls in Jamuna’s trap and eats spicy food. Anant eats the same food breaking the ritual and finds out it is very spicy. Shocked Jamuna scolds Anant. Later, on Tiya advice Anant practices how he would propose Radhika but Gehna appears there by mistake.

The episode begins with Gehna completing the puja and taking blessings from Jamuna. Cunning Jamuna is excited to watch Gehna eat the spicy food of Prasad. When Hiral gets the Prasad, Jamuna begins to feed Gehna. Later, one by one the entire family comes forward to feed her. Innocent Gehna doesn’t retaliate and continues to eat the spicy food with tears falling from her eyes.

Jamuna diverts everyone attention by saying that Gehna is being emotional. She jokes about how she will react on her Bidaai day. However, Anant notices that something is fishy and asks everyone to stop feeding her. Radhika takes her away and everyone follows. Meanwhile, Anant eats the remaining food to check what was wrong. Jamuna sees Anant eating the Prasad and drops the plate. Hearing the noise, everyone assembles there.

Jamuna asks Anant why did he eat the food which was supposed to be eaten by Gehna’s fiance, Aman, as per the ritual. Hema finds an apt opportunity to blame Anant and narrates that Hiral spiced-up the food to pay respect to the tradition. Furious Anant retaliates and says that every human deserves respect too. He says that Gehna ended up eating the food without complaining and it made her cry.

On the other hand, Tiya gives water to Gehna, however, she passes that water to Anant. Looking at her gesture, Anant points out that even yet Gehna is selflessly thinking about others. Jamuna tells Anant that he should have asked if he had any doubts instead of eating the food. She questions now what will they give Aman. Upon Aman’s arrival, Kanak gives different food to him. When he leaves, Kanak says that when everyone was arguing she prepared Prasad for Aman.

Anant declares that now he will take care of the entire wedding. Later, Tiya tries to cheer up Jamuna. She shows her the list that Gehna asked her to give Radhika as after her wedding Radhika will have to take care of the entire family. Gehna also apologises to Jamuna and later tells her it isn’t her mistake. After the ritual is over, Tia asks Anant to propose Radhika expressing that she will love it. When Anant rehearses, Gehna by mistake appears there. Anant apologises to her. Later, Kanak is seen planning to swap Gehna’s wedding jewellery with the fake ones. Stay tuned for further updates about Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

