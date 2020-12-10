'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Dec 9: Anant Proposes To Radhika

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 9 episode starts with Radhika taking Gehna's responsibility for the wedding. Kanak asks Hema and Hiral to exchange Gehna's real jewellery with the fake ones. Anant proposes Radhika and draws his initials on her hand with Mehendi. Sunny comes to meet Anant but Kanak tackles him and asks him to leave. Read further to know what happens in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode in detail.

Seeing Gehna's pre-wedding arrangements, Baa and Bapuji become extremely happy. Radhika reminds Bapuji about his doctor's appointment the next day and says that she will take Gehna's responsibility from now on. Hearing this, Baa and Bapuji become happy and they tell her that if her parents were here, they would have carried out her and Anant's Chandlomatli pooja. Bapuji tells her that her parents are coming tomorrow and they should all wait until then.

Meanwhile, Hiral gives Hema fake jewellery and asks her to exchange it with Gehna's real jewellery. Hema seems shook after seeing that the jewellery looks exactly like Gehna's real ones. She says that her husband is into imitation jewellery. Kanak asks them if they have done their task and they slowly walk away to do it. Radhika and Tia bring Gehna downstairs and everyone seems happy to see her ready for the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Immediately lights turn off and a focus light falls on Anant. Anant starts playing the mandolin for Radhika and the song Jab Tak Jahaan Main starts playing in the background. Anant proposes her and tells her that he is extremely lucky to have her in his life. Radhika becomes emotional and happy at the same time and accepts his proposal. He tells her that he has engraved her name in his heart and wants her to write his name on her hand with Mehendi. Radhika allows him and he draws his initial A on her hand. Lights turn on and everyone starts clapping for them. Radhika asks him if Gehna gave him this idea and he accepts it.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Bapuji praises Anant for making Radhika feel special. Pankaj tries to congratulate them but Kanak stops him. Sapan asks them to congratulate the couple and walks away in search of Hiral. Tanu tells him and she saw her with Hema going towards Baa's room. On the other hand, Radhika walks towards Gehna to thank her but slips on her way. Her hand hits on Gehna's hand and her A gets stamped on Gehna's hand. The two panic but Baa asks Gehna if she wrote Aman's A on her hand. Gehna and Radhika nod and the two are now in relief.

Anant gets Sunny's call and he walks away. In Baa's room, Hiral asks Hema to exchange the jewellery. Sapan reaches the room but Kanak stops him and tells him that Bapuji is searching for him. The two finish their task and leave the room and clash Kanak. Kanak scolds them for being careless and tells them that they would have crashed into Sapan if she didn't dodge him. Kanak asks Hema to tell Sagar to do some drama to keep Anant busy. Sagar tries to avoid them and leave but Hema stops him.

Sagar starts doing some dramatic actions to keep Anant busy. On the other hand, Kanak watches Sunny enter the house and stops him. She tells him that Anant is busy in the wedding preparations and cannot meet him now. Sunny insists on meeting him but tells her to inform Anant that he had come and leaves.

