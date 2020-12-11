Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Dec 10: Anant And Radhika's Romantic Moments

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 10 episode starts as Radhika walks towards Anant and informs him that she is very excited seeing the way the house has been decorated. She says that she hopes the house is decorated similarly even during the time of their marriage. Anant says at that time the house will be decorated with orchids and all of Radhika’s favourite flowers. Radhika tells Anant that she is feeling weird thinking their dream is going to come true. Anant holds Radhika’s hand romantically and says that this is the reality and not a dream. Dil Mein Ho Ankhon Mein Tum song plays in the background. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot goes on as Gehna wakes up in the next morning as she hears the alarm ring. Just as she gets up, she sees that her legs have been tied with a rope and starts to think who could have tied her legs. Gehna gets even more tensed as she sees someone is sleeping next to her on the bed. Just as she lifts the blanket, she relaxes seeing that it is Tia. She wakes Tia up and asks her about why is she sleeping in the outhouse with Gehna. Tia tells Gehna that Bapuji had informed everyone “not to let Gehna work till her wedding”. When Gehna asks Tia about who will prepare tea for baa and bapuji then, Tia says that there are many people in the house who can prepare tea.

After some time, bapuji gets very angry and starts fuming as he sees the arrangements not made yet. Bapuji tells Anant that he has promised Gehna’s wedding to go completely well to himself as he wants to return the favour that Gehna’s made on him. Just as babuji gets unwell, Anant takes bapuji to his room.

Sapan checks bapuji’s blood pressure and tells Anant that bapuji is elder and he shouldn’t be worrying about the wedding. Anant asks Radhika if it is possible for her to go and pick her parents up, while he stays back with bapuji. Radhika says that she is going to bring her parents home from the airport as a new chapter of her life will start only after they come. After they come they can do the chandomatli rasam. Gehna gets very emotional and hugs Radhika. Hiral with Hema watching them as they get jealous. Stay tuned to know about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

