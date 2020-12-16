'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 15: Inspector Stops Gehna's Wedding 

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 15 episode, Gehna meets everyone at the venue, making Baa elated with her look. Kanak, on the other hand, gets excited, to see if their plan of spoiling her makeup worked. Baa explains the curtain ritual in which the groom looks at the bride. As it drops, Anant gets to see Gehna and clicks her picture. Baa also lauds her look. Meanwhile, Kanak gets surprised, finding her face normal and asks Hema how did it look earlier. Hema assures that her makeup was spoilt, washing Hiral’s dress, but she must have mended it.

Babuji asks why was Baa sad. To which, she reveals about missing Gehna already. Hearing this, Hema thinks when is the blockbuster drama going to begin. Kanak asks her to keep patience, as Pandit Ji tells the couple to exchange garlands. Later on, Anant receives messages about Radhika’s whereabouts, who had to wait on the road after her car broke down.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, while Gehna proceeds to put garland, cops enter their house. They stop the wedding from happening, leaving everybody in shock. On the other hand, Kanak shows her evil smile, happy with the plan working their way. As inspector reveals about Aman being a fraud, constable drags the latter away. The police explain to everyone that Aman had married twice before, considering the one with Gehna as the third. Moreover, they add that he had not even divorced the previous two wives.

On the other side, Radhika’s superstitious mother tells that they cannot perform the ritual at this hour, considering it to be inauspicious. However, they call the cab and leave for Anant’s place. They get in the car, only to observe the GPS stuck and the driver getting nowhere.

Meanwhile, Anant who cannot believe the inspector thinks they are mistaken and reveals about him through an agency. To this, the police inform that their agency had provided wrong information for making him marry within two days for his job posting. Aman could elope with ornaments and cash after marrying Gehna. Additionally, the inspector shows Aman’s wedding pictures with other women. As Sapan asks them to arrest Aman’s parents, cops reveal that they are just actors, not family.

Tia consoles shocked Gehna, and Anant blames himself for her fate, as Baa falls hearing the news. Kanak adds salt to the wound by accusing everyone. However, Babuji gets a heart attack. Everyone rushes him to the hospital.

