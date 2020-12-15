'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Sagar Sneaks Into Gehna's Room

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 14 episode, Sagar shuts himself inside a room with Gehna, who gets scared of the stranger. Meanwhile, Anant switches on the lights, confusing Sagar. He proceeds to overhear Sagar, thinking he is never going to change. Sagar pretends to ask for forgiveness from Gehna and gifts her anklets. Gehna feels grateful for Anant, considering Kanhaji sent him again for her protection.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update: Sagar sneaks in Gehna's room

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's latest episode, Babuji reveals to Aman about celebrating his daughter’s wedding ceremony grandly, which seems impossible due to lack of time. He also apologises to Aman for any problems and says that he has made all the arrangements for Gehna’s life ahead. Pankaj talks to Chetan about what Babuji said earlier. Hira taunts his statement stating his daughter’s family life is suffering issues, but he wants to help his maid with the same.

Adding to it, Kanak opens up about her motives to destroy Gehna’s life. Meanwhile, Gehna’s relatives cannot get enough of Babuji’s assistance and appreciates his deeds. After some time, Baa and Babuji give their blessings. The latter asks others to call Gehna, making Hema worried for the time when Baa will see her face. Hiral and Hema visit Gehna’s room with a pen and a paper, making her emotional remembering Bapuji’s efforts for her.

Later on, Radhika goes to Anant’s place along with her family. She expresses her happiness on attending Gehna’s wedding ceremony, while her parents are not aware of who is she. She introduces her as a girl who saved her life from falling from the terrace. Radhika adds that Gehna is not a part of Anant’s family, but close to them. They understand why Radhika appreciates her so much. Suddenly, their car stops, and the driver checks what happened.

Hiral finds pen not working and shakes it only to spoil her dress with the leaked ink. But she starts screaming and accusing Gehna, and orders her to wash clothes before her wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Baa asks other members to perform Antahpak ritual, asking Pankaj and Chetan to do the same. Kanak witnesses Sunny’s calls on Anant’s cell phone and asks Chetan to delete his logs. She continues with her plans, sending Gehna away after completing all the rituals. However, cops enter their house to stop the wedding, stating that the groom is a fraud. It makes Babuji collapse in shock.

