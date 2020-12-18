'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update Dec 17, 2020: Bapuji's Request Shocks Anant

The most recent episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya came with its fair share of twists, turns and drama. The episode in question is packed with entertainment and emotional value. As the episode progresses, it becomes apparent that some revelations are underway. Here's the most recent Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for all.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update:

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 17 episode, Kanak sees her family stationed outside Bapuji’s room, which sparks a sense of intrigue in her regarding what is going on as they should have been inside Bapuji’s room. Hiral responds by saying that it was Bapuji who sent them all out, but made an exception for Anant.

Kanak got all the more curious about what must be transpiring between the two. Sapan says that they will only find out once the conversation is over and Anant comes out. Baa says that she believes that the house is plagued with evil eyes. At which point, Kanak quips that the evil eye in question is Gehna. Tia defends Gehna and justifies her position by saying that Gehna is a hard worker and the fact that someone tried to have a negative impact on her life is not on her. Tia adds that it was her good fate that brought her out of that situation, albeit no one has clue about her current whereabouts.

In a flash of a second, Gehna, who could be seen running on the road runs on an open road reminiscing guests and Kanak’s taunts, becomes the focus of the presentation. Sapan tells family that Gehna is not the only one who should be held accountable for the mishap and everyone should have done a thorough examination of the lad. Sapan later on compares Bapuji to a vast tree, as he is sheltering them all like one. Sapan completes the analogy by saying that if he is uprooted, they will all go with him.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot began to take a turn from the point when Anant chose to quiz Praful as to what he wants to say. Praful, in response, adds that he never thought that he would be part of a big sin. At which point, Anant says that he is the one who should be accountable instead of Bapuji.

Soon, a remorseful Bapuji enters the frame, who feels that he is the one who ruined Gehna’s life and now isn't even in a position to make proper eye-contact with her as of now. Anant takes an oath of finding a good match for Gehna soon. Bapuji is quick to say that they don't have the time for that as she will now be inevitably blamed for a marriage that failed before it even materialized into something real. Bapuji even adds that she will no longer get the respect she deserves. Anant asks what problem. Bapuji reminisces Gehna being attacked by the goons who killed her father and him rescuing Gehna from them. He says he is indebted to Gehna after her father sacrificed his life for him, if Anant will clear him off his debt.

What happened next in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 episode:

In the next set of sequences, Radhika tries to ring up Anant, post which she makes it known to her father that he is not picking call as he is in a wedding house with loud music. Father asks her to try Anant's number one more time. She quickly notices that the phone battery is draining down and when a road bump hits her hand on the seat, she breaks her bangle. At this point, her mother says that it brings ill omen, which leads her to wonder and simultaneously worry about why are so many hurdles are popping up between her and Anant’s wedding. In the very same sequence, Radhika can be seen reminiscing about Tia sharing that Gehna gifted her pot with Radha and Krishna’s painting, as she & Anant resemble Radha and Krishna. Baa is quick to point out a detail regarding the equation of the two deities and asks her to not compare Radhika and Anant to Radha and Krishna as they never got married.

Baa, in a sequence following the one above, shares with the family that if something happens to Bapuji, even she will die. She thinks if it's the same curse that Guruji warned them about. Sagar, while clutching onto a gajra, searches for Gehna and is under the impression that her wedding is canceled, but nobody is bothered about her. Sagar thinks that he has the ability to hold her and ward off all her sorrows.

In the next scene of the said Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna runs and passes by a roadside tea stall. Bapuji requests Anant to take Gehna’s responsibility, or else, he will die under the burden of his guilt. Anant then responds by saying that he will not let anything happen to him and will obey all of his orders. Then, Bapuji gets somewhat of an epiphany and asks him to marry Gehna. This gets Anant tensed. Baa, the sequence that follows, shares with the family that she is feeling tensed and thinks something unusual is on the verge of happening. Hema shares her speculation with Hiral and Kanak by saying that Bapuji must be having a discussion with Anant regarding Gehna’s share of the family fortune. Hiral says that Bapuji must be discussing property details with Anant, who may soon transfer all that belongs to Gehna in the name of him and Radhika. Kanak says that she has faith in the family seniors, who will not let something like that happen.

The concluding chapters of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode:

Radhika gets worried and shares with the people that surround her that she wants to call Anant, but her phone is dead. Father asks the designated driver to drive fast. Anant is then seen trying Radhika’s number one more time and thinks he needs to talk to her right now. At that point, he reminisces about their happier and romantic moments, then cut to, Bapuji’s request to marry Gehna, etc. At this point, the song Channa Mereya starts playing in the background. He then sees a sleeping and teary-eyed Bapuji, whose tears get wiped off by him. Chetan then shares with Baa they should go in and check. Kanak says that she will be the first one to do so. At this point, Bapuji walks out with Anant. Baa inquires about his physical and mental well being. He says he is alright. Kanak comments that Bapuji is still pretty weak & weary and what he did is not right. and he didn’t do right. Bapuji says that he is just doing okay and came out himself to share an important bit of information. Kanak begins wondering if the property papers have been signed by Anant already. Bapuji wonders about Gehna out loud, as he feels that even she needs to be present here. Tia then goes to call Gehna, but her efforts go in vain. Tia then informs Bapuji and Baa that Gehna cannot be found anywhere. Kanak begins wondering whether will she ever be found again after what ensued. Gehna is then seen walking towards the river reminiscing about people insulting Bapuji, and thinks if she returns, Bapuji won’t be able to tolerate her sad face. She prays to her lord in order to shield Bapuji. In the finale sequence, the maid informs the family that her husband’s friends saw Gehna going towards river crying profusely. Kanak, at this point, thinks Gehna is going to disappear for good.

