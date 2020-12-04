'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update For Dec 3, 2020: Kanak Tries To Defame Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 3 episode starts as Praful pleads in front of the boys’ family that there has been a misunderstanding as Gehna is not at all like they thinking her to be. The boys’ father shouts at Praful and tells him that it doesn’t matter what they say, they cannot change the truth. Anant warns the boys’ father to leave Praful’s house if he doesn’t want to go forward with this marriage, but says that he cannot insult Praful and his family. The boy’s father continues to say that Praful is very clever as he tried to push his “characterless daughter” towards the boy and his family. He says that he will defame Praful and his family in front of the whole society. Gehna pleads to the boy and his family to insult her, but not Praful. Sagar gets happy thinking that he took revenge from Gehna for the time when she insulted him. The boys’ family walks away as they continue to yell at Praful. Praful is standing shattered. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for December 3, 2020 episode continues as Anant is standing on the terrace as he feels sad for Gehna. Radhika walks towards him and asks him if he is thinking about Gehna. She says that whatever happened today happened for the good as they at least found out about how the boys’ family is, beforehand. Anant tells Radhika that Gehna’s father had once saved Praful’s life and Praful really wants Gehna to lead a very happy and peaceful life.

Radhika assures Anant that Gehna will get the perfect family and a great life partner as she desires but from next time, they should cross-check on the boys family background first. Anant says that he has hired an agency to work on this. Just as Anant finds Gehna’s earring, he walks towards her room in order to return it. Gehna, who is completely busy reading her book, greets Anant. He returns the earrings and says good night and leaves.

Next day, Kanak calls her aunt and her aunt’s son Ujwal at home and introduces them to her family. Just as Baa asks about what does Ujwal do, Ujwal says that he has a job in Muscat. Kanak’s aunt says that her son is very talented and asks if Gehna can even speak. Kanak says that Gehna can speak but is feeling a little shy. Just as Kanak’s aunt starts behaving rudely with Gehna, Radhika comes in between and asks her to stop. The aunt asks about who Radhika is, to which Hema says that Radhika is Anant’s girlfriend. Kanak’s aunt starts yelling claiming that it is wrong for a girl to visit the boys’ home before marriage. Kanak warns her aunt to speak about Gehna only and not anyone else. Kanak’s aunt insists on Gehna to walk. Just as Gehna walks, the aunt insists on Gehna to walk fast. Gehna thinks that she has to obey whatever the aunt is saying as she cannot disappoint Praful again. Anant comes over there and asks Gehna to stop. Stay tuned to know about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

