'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Dec 22, 2020: Radhika Requests Anant To Confess

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot has thickened as there is a major twist. In the previous episode, Radhika gets to know that Anant got married to Gehna as Bapuji insisted. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 22 episode, Radhika's parents ask her to leave from the house. But Radhika pleads Anant to tell her the truth that he loves her. Jamuna Ba blames Bapuji for letting this happen and mentions that she will never accept Gehna as her daughter in law. Take a look at what happens in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode in detail.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya latest episode kick starts with Radhika's mom asking her to leave from there as nothing is left for her in the house. Radhika denies her and tells her that she came here for Anant and she will not go anywhere without him. Radhika's mother tells her that Anant has got married now and he will never be able to be with her. She adds that he never loved Radhika. However, Radhika pleads with Anant and asks him to confess his love for her to prove her mother wrong.

Radhika hugs Anant and asks him to tell the truth. Radhika's mother takes her from there. Her father tells her that Anant is not the same anymore, he has changed and he never loved her. Radhika denies but her father tells her that Anant can never respect her again and she should forget about him.

Meanwhile, Bapuji gets confused as to what is happening in Gehna's house. He tells Anant that Radhika's family should leave as they're creating more issues. Tiya asks Gehna not to cry and offers her water. But Kanak snatches the glass and pours the water on Gehna's face. Tiya asks her why would she do something like this to Gehna. Kanak mentions how Gehna has shattered the entire house and she did not care about Jamuna Ba's health conditions. Tiya wipes Gehna's tears and consoles her. Bapuji says that Gehna is now the daughter in law of this house and they should all accept her.

Jamuna Ba asks Bapuji about Anant and he tells her that he wanted to stay alone for a while. On the other hand, Anant reminisces the time he had spent with Radhika. Radhika also remembers her moments with Anant and how he proposed her. Jamuna Ba calls Bapuji selfish and blames him for the entire mess. She added that she has never questioned any decisions of him but he has failed as a father today. She says that Gehna is not capable of being their daughter in law and says that she will never accept her as one. Kanak also agrees and says that Gehna was the maid of this house and she can never be their daughter in law.

Bapuji gets upset and asks everyone to stop calling Gehna a servant. Kanak says that she will not go against Jamuna Ba and Gehna does not deserve to stay in the house. He says that this is his house and he will decide if Gehna has to stay here or no. He adds that anyone who has an issue with Gehna can leave the house. Kanak threatens Gehna and Hema asks Gehna to go to the outhouse. Bapuiji tries his best to convince Ba but she does not listen. On the other hand, Sagar tells Gehna that even though she couldn't get married to Aman and Anant will never accept her as his wife, Sagar will always be by her side.

