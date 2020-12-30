'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 29: Gehna Or Radhika - Who Will Win?

In the previous episode, Kanak questions Gehna as to why is she in the guest room. Later, Gehna tells her that she was not aware Anant was sleeping in the room. Hema scolds her and accuses Gehna of lying to everyone. She tries to instigate Jamuna by saying that Gehna insulted her as she saw Anant's face. Gehna tries to justify herself but no one listens. Later, Anant reveals that they did not see each other's face.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update: Gehna or Radhika, who will win?

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 December 29 episode, Praful gifts Gehna with jewellery and tells her to fight for her rights. However, on the other hand, Jamuna instigates Radhika to win Anant back. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot takes a drastic turn. Who will win the family and Anant, Gehna or Radhika? Stay tuned to know.

Anant takes a stand for Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Gehna apologising to Anant for the misunderstanding. He consoles her and tells her that it was not her fault. On the other hand, Jamuna sobs while praying to God. She cries stating that she asked Gehna and Anant to do one thing and they couldn't keep her word. However, she believes that only Radhika can save this forced marriage. Jamuna wishes that Radhika should attend the reception party and prays for the same.

Meanwhile, Pankaj and Chetan begin the preparations for the reception. However, Chetan realises that most of the people on the guestlist turned down the invitation. He goes and tells Praful that most of the people refused to come when they got to know that Anant married a maid. On the other hand, Anant gifts Gehna a beautiful saree for the reception. Just then, Kanak asks him if that saree is for Radhika. Gehna feels uncomfortable. Anant takes a stand for his wife and says that saree is for Gehna.

Praful tells Gehna to fight for her right

Praful tells Jamuna that they need to fulfil all the traditions. He states that he will give Gehna the jewellery. Jamuna gets angry and hopes that Radhika arrives soon. Later, to Jamuna's surprise, Radhika enters and greets her. Jamuna is delighted on seeing Radhika there. Elsewhere, Tia helps Gehna get ready. Praful enters and hands over the jewellery to Gehna and tells her to fight for what's hers. On the other hand, Jamuna tells Radhika that she must win back Anant.

