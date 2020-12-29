'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update December 28: Anant Gifts A Saree To Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a sequel to a popular TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, that began in 2020. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 plot follows after a 9-month leap of the first part of the show. It begins with the entire Modi family missing Ahem who was considered to be dead at first but with several twists and turns, they come to know that he is still alive. Read ahead to see Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update of December 28 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update December 28

Gehna apologizes to Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Gehna apologising to Anant as Baa considered him wrong because of Gehna to which Anant says that it was not her mistake. Chetan then leaves the house stating that he has to make several arrangements for the reception. Meanwhile, Hema yells at Gehna for including her in her lie and then everyone walks away to their rooms.

Baa cries and prays to God

Baa later cries in front of Kanhaji and says that she just asked Anant and Gehna one thing but they could not do that and if anyone could save this forced marriage, it is Radhika. She then prays to God to send Radhika to the reception party. Meanwhile, when Pankaj begins to do the cost-cutting of the reception, Chetan turns down the guest list and says that they will tell Bapuji that the guests did not arrive as they came to know that Anant is marrying a maid.

Anant gets a saree for Gehna

The next morning when Gehna begins to clean the house and as Baa sees her, she walks out of her room and calls Kanak and Hema to ask them what Gehna is doing outside her room. Then Kanak asks Gehna to get tea for Baa. Later on, Anant walks in with a saree and gives it to Gehna and asks her to wear it for the reception. Kanak then asks her whether it is for Radhika but Anant states that it is for his wife, Gehna.

Also Read Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Dec 28: Pragya's Anger Melts Down; Shahana Confronts Ranbir

Baa hopes that Radhika arrives at the reception and sorts everything

Later, Kanak asks everyone to make sure that Radhika attends the reception. Meanwhile, Bapuji enters the room and asks Baa to stop cleaning and states that he will fulfil all the responsibilities and will give jewellery to Gehna. Baa then hopes that Radhika arrives at the party and sets things right but later she becomes worried when Kanak tells her that Hansa is coming to meet Anant’s wife.

Also Read Anupamaa Written Update December 28: The Pre-wedding Rituals Begin At Anupamaa's Place

Radhika arrives and meets Baa

When Bapuji and Pankaj discuss the reception arrangements, Radhika enters Baa’s room and greets her. Baa then gifts her a saree. Later on, Tia helps Gehna get ready for the reception and does her make up. Bapuji then enters and gives Gehna jewellery and says it is his and Baa’s blessing. He then states that Anant is her responsibility from now on. Meanwhile, Baa talks to Radhika and asks her to make Anant realize that only she deserves a place in his heart.

Also Read 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For December 28: Ridhima Is In Danger

Also Read Kundali Bhagya Written Update Dec 28: Mahira Spends Night With Karan; Preeta Left Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.